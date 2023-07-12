MyDigiRecords Achieves Certification of Successful Integration With ABDM, Catalyzing Interoperable Digital Health Evolution Globally

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / MyDigiRecords, a global digital health platform, proudly announced it has received certification of successful integration with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), joining a very small number of companies that have become part of the National Health Authority (NHA) of India's partner ecosystem.



This coveted certification of successful integration with ABDM exemplifies MyDigiRecords' adherence to the highest standards of health data security and privacy globally, reinforcing the firm's dedication to promoting interoperability of health data worldwide.

The achievement also signals the company's successful traction outside the United States, a testament to its robust global growth strategy and capacity to meet different healthcare ecosystems' unique needs.

MyDigiRecords' certification of integration with ABDM accelerates the pace of digital healthcare in India, contributing substantially to the nation's vision of complete health records digitization, thereby fostering efficiency and accessibility in its healthcare services.

"Attaining certification of integration with ABDM demonstrates our unwavering global commitment to the digital transformation of healthcare, with interoperability at its core," said Dr. Saroj Gupta, Founder and CEO of MyDigiRecords. "We envision a future where comprehensive, accessible health data empowers individuals worldwide to make informed healthcare decisions. This certification brings us closer to realizing that vision."

The certification enables MyDigiRecords to amplify its global reach, offering secure health data management solutions that align seamlessly with ABDM's mission. It's a powerful testament to the company's adaptability, and growth, which adds credibility to its offerings for its US-based prospects and investors.

MyDigiRecords is a global health technology company committed to enabling individuals to securely manage, organize, and control their health data. With its recent certification of integration with ABDM, the firm has fortified its promise of ensuring the highest standards of health data security, privacy, and interoperability, thereby driving the digital transformation of healthcare on a global scale.

