SynQor, Inc.: SynQor Releases an Advanced 3U 3-Phase 115 AC Input VPX Power Supply

Power supply allows designers to power their chassis with the latest flexible, efficient and reliable VPX technology.

BOXBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / SynQor®, Inc. announces its new 3-Phase 100 to 140 VrmsL-N, 47-800 Hz AC input, 28 Vdc output VPX power supply for critical military and aerospace applications. This 3U VPX power supply, designed to meet VITA 62.1, VITA 47, and VITA 46.11 standards, allows designers in the defense markets to power their chassis with the latest flexible, efficient and reliable VPX technology.

VPX-3U-AC115

3U 3-Phase 115 Vrms L-N Input VPX Power Supply

The VPX-3U-AC115-3-C power supply can deliver up to 700 W and has an efficiency rating of 91.5% at 85°C (at card wedge locks). With a balanced current draw within 3%, the delta 3-Phase input power supply features a low inrush and has a power factor near unity for power levels exceeding 200 W. It delivers an isolated 28 Vdc output at 27 A through its main output power rail and 3.3 Vdc at 150 mA through its AUX rail. The main output rail also includes load-sharing capabilities for higher power or redundant systems. The power module is equipped with several features, including an integrated EMI filter, conduction cooling, low inrush, and over-voltage, under-voltage, short circuit and over-temperature protections. It also offers an I2C communications (IPMI, PMBus, VITA 46.11) feature. The VPX power supply is also designed to meet MIL-STD-704 (B-F), MIL-STD-461F, MIL-STD-810G standards, making it suitable for the most demanding military applications.

Features

Delta 3-Phase AC Input 100-140 VrmsL-N, 47-800 Hz

Low Inrush and Power Factor near unity at power levels above 200 W

Two Isolated Outputs (Main 28 V at 27 A; Aux: +3.3 V at 150 mA)

700 W Output Power

Temperature Operating Range: -40 to 85 °C

Integrated EMI Filter

Over Voltage, Under Voltage, Short Circuit, Over Temperature Protections

Redundancy and Current Sharing on Main Output

I2C communication function (Supports IPMI, PMBus, VITA 46.11)

Conformal Coated

Specification Compliance

VITA 47

VITA 46.11

VITA 62.1

MIL-STD-704 (B-F)

MIL-STD-461F

MIL-STD-810G

Please click here to download the VPX-3U-AC115-C datasheet and here to download the VPX-3U-AC115-C Operator's Guide. For more information on this or for additional power application assistance, please explore more at www.synqor.com or contact your Local SynQor Representative.

Contact Information

Caroline Wilson

inquiries@synqor.com

9788490600

SOURCE: SynQor, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/767300/SynQor-Releases-an-Advanced-3U-3-Phase-115-AC-Input-VPX-Power-Supply-VPX-3U-AC115-3-C