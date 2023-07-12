Falcon Gold Corp: Falcon, Appoints Aaron Kemp to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Aaron Kemp to the Board of Directors, Aaron holds a Civil Mining Engineering degree with diplomas in Mine Ventilation and Geomechanics from the University of Chile.

Mr. Kemp holds an impressive track record in the mining sector, particularly in Latin American jurisdictions. His expertise spans various aspects of mine engineering roles, including project management, resource estimation, environmental sustainability, operational optimization, and mine development. Mr. Kemp has earned recognition for his contributions and achievements. He holds a bachelor's degree in mining engineering and is a member of several industry associations dedicated to promoting best practices and sustainable mining.

For the past 7 years, Aaron has been overseeing producing operations, currently, he is an Advanced Mine Specialist for CODELCO a state-owned copper mining company based in Santiago Chile. It is the largest copper producing company in the world producing 11% of the world supply. Mr. Kemp overseas the operations (leading approximately 240 people per shift). Prior to this posting, he was the mine manager for Altiplano Metals Group where he was responsible for permitting and approvals with the Chilean Government for development and mine approvals of several projects.

Mr. Kemp's appointment as a member of Falcon Gold's Board of Directors signifies the company's commitment to strengthening its leadership team with exceptional talent. With his deep knowledge of the mining industry and extensive experience in Latin America, he is expected to play a pivotal role in driving Falcon Gold's growth and capitalizing on emerging opportunities.

"Falcon welcomes Aaron Kemp to our Board of Directors", stated, Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer, "His wealth of experience in mine engineering, combined with his deep understanding of Latin American jurisdictions, will be invaluable to our company's growth strategy. We are confident that Mr. Kemp's expertise will play a pivotal role in advancing our operations, expanding our footprint, and unlocking the full potential of our gold exploration and production efforts."

"I am honored to join Falcon Gold's Board of Directors and contribute to the company's exploration and development plans," said Aaron Kemp. "I look forward to leveraging my expertise in mine engineering, coupled with my understanding of Latin American jurisdictions, to drive operational excellence, foster strong stakeholder relationships, and maximize shareholder value."

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon's flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit which has currently estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold) mineral reserves, and 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources (133.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold). The Hammond Reef gold property lies on the Hammond shear zone, which is a northeast-trending splay off the Quetico Fault Zone ("QFZ") and may be the control for the gold deposit. The Central Gold property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ.

The Company holds multiple additional projects: The Esperanza Gold/Silver/Copper mineral concessions located in La Rioja Province, Argentina; The Viernes Gold/Silver/Copper project in Antofagasta Chile; The Springpole West Property in the world-renowned Red Lake mining camp; a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario; in B.C., the Spitfire-Sunny Boy, Gaspard Gold claims; the Great Burnt, Gander North/South, Valentine Gold South, Victoria West, and Golden Brook acquisitions adjacent to First Mining, Matador, Benton-Sokoman's JV, and Marvel Discovery in Central Newfoundland; and most recently Battery Metals projects in Ontario and Quebec, The Timmins West and Outarde Property.

