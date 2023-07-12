Italy's Barrel claims that solar kits packed in barrels are ideal for remote areas and conflict zones. Its standard packages consist of 6 kW solar modules, 5.6 kW single-phase hybrid inverters, and 3.55 kWh lithium batteries.From pv magazine Italy Italian startup Barrel has developed a solar kit for remote areas and conflict zones that can be packed in typical oil barrels. It sells the solution in standard packages consisting of solar modules with a total output of 6 kW, a 5.6 kW single-phase hybrid inverter, and a 3.55 kWh lithium battery. "At the moment, Barrel is present in several markets, ...

