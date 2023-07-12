Germany's VoltStorage says its containerized 50 kWh vanadium redox flow battery solution can be scaled up to 500 kWh.From pv magazine Germany Germany battery manufacturer VoltStorage has unveiled a 50 kWh vanadium redox flow battery that is designed to optimize self-consumption in commercial and industrial PV systems The VoltStorage VDIUM C50 is an AC-coupled battery with a system voltage of 48 V. The manufacturer offers a 20-year guarantee on the electrolyte and promises that it will degrade less than 0.3% per year. It also offers a five-year guarantee on the power electronics. The new product ...

