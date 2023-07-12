fishbat: Clarity Benefit Solutions Launches Ultimate End-to-End Employee Benefit Solution in Honor of National Simplicity Day

Clarity Complete delivers a streamlined and comprehensive employee benefit solution that is simple to implement, simple to manage, and simple to use.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Today, Clarity Benefit Solutions, a leading provider of employee benefit technology, unveiled Clarity Complete, an all-in-one solution that redefines employee benefits administration and technology, offering fully integrated and flexible services to benefit brokers and employers nationwide. The streamlined approach to benefits management ensures simplicity, efficiency, and compliance.

Clarity Complete caters to the diverse needs of organizations, whether they are startups, small businesses, or large enterprises. By bundling together, a comprehensive suite of technology and services, Clarity Complete empowers employers to effortlessly enhance their benefit offerings while reducing administrative burden and ensuring employee satisfaction.

"At Clarity, we understand the challenges faced by benefit brokers and employers when it comes to managing employee benefits efficiently," said Bill Catuzzi, CEO of Clarity Benefit Solutions. "With Clarity Complete, we have developed a game-changing solution that combines powerful technology, seamless integration and unrivaled simplicity. Our goal is to help our clients navigate the complexities of benefits administration with ease, saving time and resources."

Key Features of Clarity Complete:

1. Complete Administration:

Eligibility Management

Streamlined Enrollment

Dedicated Service Center

Real-time Reporting and Analytics

Self-Serve Platform and App for Employees

Seamless Carrier and Payroll Integrations

2. Complete Compliance:

ACA

COBRA

ERISA

POP

3. Complete Benefits:

COBRA

HSA, FSA, and HRA Solutions

Parking and Transit Solutions

Lifestyle Accounts

Clarity Complete is set to revolutionize the way employee benefits are managed, delivering a simple, comprehensive, and user-driven solution that empowers organizations to attract and retain top talent, streamline operations, and enhance employee satisfaction.

Its single, easy-to-use platform seamlessly connects insurance carriers and payroll companies, eliminating the need for multiple systems and reducing administrative burdens. Employers gain access to customizable benefit technology that automates the entire HR process, minimizing the risk of errors and penalties.

"Clarity Complete is the complete package for businesses of any size seeking a comprehensive and simplified benefits administration solution," added Catuzzi. "We are thrilled to offer a technology-driven platform that caters to the needs of today's workforce, making employee benefits management effortless."

Clarity Complete is available starting July 12, 2023, coinciding with National Simplicity Day. To learn more about Clarity's commitment to simplicity, visit nationalsimplicityday.com.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions

Clarity Benefit Solutions combines world-class customer service and technology that is unmatched in the industry today with a full suite of consumer benefits and benefit administration technology to ensure that people are ready for whatever comes their way. Clarity's goal is to use technology to simplify the administration of benefits, reduce costs, and empower consumers. Clarity's simply smarter approach - fueled by feedback from employees and our customers - has led to thoughtful new ways for all of us to get the most out of our benefits.

