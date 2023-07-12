Classic Vacations Nominated 2023 Best Tour Operator by Virtuoso Travel Network

Classic Vacations is honored to be one of the leading hospitality brands in the world, nominated alongside Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Micato Safaris, Tauk, and Context Travel.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Classic Vacations, the #1-rated global luxury travel platform, announces its nomination for the 2023 Virtuoso Award, Best Tour Operator. Classic Vacations has been recognized by Virtuoso's Best of the Best Awards in prior years, earning multiple nominations for Best FIT Tour Operator, winning a total of seven times, including in 2008 and 2010-2015 consecutively.

Virtuoso is a leading network of agencies specializing in luxury and experiential travel, working with top destinations and a vetted portfolio of the best travel brands around the world. Also nominated in the category for Best Tour Operator in 2023 are other top brands Micato Safaris, Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Tauck, and Context Travel.

Melissa Krueger, CEO of Classic Vacations, expressed her pride in being recognized by Virtuoso alongside an incredibly distinguished group of tour operators.

"I have always believed that the company you keep is a testament to your success, and I am proud to be included in this group of premier operators, and I am grateful to Virtuoso for the recognition. These companies are the gold standard for delivering exceptional experiences," said Krueger. "I am excited to see what the future holds for us all."

Dave Ferran, VP Sales of Classic Vacations, shares his appreciation for the nomination on behalf of the Classic sales team and contact center. "We love working directly with our Virtuoso agencies and advisors."

Classic Vacations is deeply grateful to all its partners, peers, and the Virtuoso family for bestowing this prestigious honor. Virtuoso's Best of the Best Award Ceremony will be held in August 2023, during Virtuoso Travel Week, taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Classic Vacations, which is owned by The Najafi Companies, offers more than 1300 hand-picked, prestigious properties throughout the world, a curated portfolio of tours and activities, a robust Groups business, and has long been known for its commitment to providing the highest level of service and attention to detail.

In terms of what's in store for Classic Vacations, Krueger said, "I am especially excited for new initiatives our team is building for our engaged community of Travel Advisors and supplier partners, international geographic expansion, and the enthusiasm around Classic's newest launch, BEYOND, our self-service online booking engine.

To learn more about Classic Vacations and the suite of products, services and tools Classic Vacations offers to Travel Advisors, please call us now at 1800.221.3949 or visit www.classicvacations.com.

CONTACT:

Lori Smith, Vice President, Marketing

5669 Snell Ave, Suite 343 | San Jose, CA 95123

Office: (408) 794-4440

losmith@classicvacations.com

ABOUT CLASSIC VACATIONS®

Founded in 1978, Classic Vacations is the #1-rated luxury vacation platform. Over the past four decades, Travel Advisors have relied on Classic to help create and support millions of exceptional travel experiences for their clients. In doing so, Classic not only facilitates special vacation memories, but also helps travelers see a world beyond their immediate community. Classic has grown to represent over a hundred destinations around the world and offers a full line of accommodations, from mid-tier to luxury (including suites, villas, and residences), competitive pricing, first-class and private transportation options, and unique tours and excursions in Abu Dhabi, Asia, Canada, Caribbean, Costa Rica, Dubai, Europe, Fiji, Hawaii, Mainland USA, Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Seychelles, and Tahiti. For more information, visit www.classicvacations.com/travel-agent/login or call (800) 221-3949.

ABOUT THE NAJAFI COMPANIES

The Najafi Companies is an entrepreneurially driven private investment firm that makes highly selective investments across industries with significant holdings in consumer, hospitality, sports, media, e-commerce and technology. By funding its investments with internally generated capital and utilizing a strategy of concentration, not diversification, Najafi is empowered to think long-term, remain highly flexible and operate in true alignment with management. The team's passion is to create value in areas that are underserved or undergoing rapid transformation. The Najafi Companies continues its mission to "do well and do good" and partner with world-class, entrepreneurial teams. Headquartered in Phoenix with offices in LA and NY.

