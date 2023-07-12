PQShield selected to participate in AWS European Defence Accelerator

LONDON and OXFORD, England, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PQShield , a leading provider of quantum-safe cryptographic solutions, has been selected by AWS to participate in its AWS European Defence Accelerator, to advance the development and deployment of cutting-edge quantum-resistant encryption technology. This collaboration elevates PQShield's ability to support defense and national security organizations across Europe and addresses four key focus areas of the defense industry's needs identified by the AWS European Defence Accelerator.

Energy Resilience:

Cryptography plays a pivotal role in securing critical national infrastructure (CNI), as it remains a primary target for nation-state attacks. PQShield's innovative cryptographic solutions will bolster the energy sector's resilience, protecting vital assets and ensuring uninterrupted service.

Secure Information Sharing:

Confidentiality and integrity are paramount in secure information sharing. PQShield's advanced encryption algorithms provide robust protection for sensitive data, guaranteeing its confidentiality and integrity during transmission and storage.

Quantum:

As quantum advancements accelerate, the need for quantum-safe cryptography becomes increasingly urgent. PQShield is at the forefront of this evolving field, developing and implementing cryptographic solutions that can withstand the power of quantum computers.This collaboration will enable rapid advancements in the realm of quantum cryptography.

Cyber Resilience:

Cryptography forms the cornerstone of multi-domain system integration and is crucial for enhancing cyber resilience. PQShield's expertise in quantum-safe cryptography will fortify cyber defenses, ensuring secure communications and protecting against emerging threats.

Beginning in September 2023, the AWS European Defence Accelerator is a four-week technical, business, and mentorship program delivered in collaboration with Plexal, a United Kingdom Government supported innovation technology firm. Participating startups are eligible to receive AWS computing credits, specialized AWS training, mentoring from defense and national security domain and technical subject matter experts, business development, go-to-market advice, and investment guidance. To further accelerate their solutions' go-to-market opportunities, the cohort companies will have the chance to connect with AWS defense customers, industry leaders, and members of AWS Partner Network (APN) looking for defense solutions.

With a strong track record of successfully completing joint innovation projects, such as IUK and Horizon, POShield is well-positioned to contribute to this transformative endeavor. Backed by a world-class research team, PQShield recognizes that collaboration is key to securing the migration to quantum-safe cryptography and beyond.

PQShield already plays a vital role in policymaking discussions and standard-setting projects, as well as supporting the wider global move towards quantum-safe solutions, for example, being a leading contributor to the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) process to standardize post-quantum cryptography that concludes this summer, and advised on / contributed to all of the algorithms announced in the first group of winners in July 2022.

The AWS European Defence Accelerator provides an unprecedented opportunity to collaborate with multiple organizations simultaneously, driving innovation and reinforcing the security landscape.

"Virtually every organization, government and device in the world relies on public-key cryptography that will be rendered useless by large-scale quantum computers," said Dr. Ali El Kaafarani, CEO, PQShield. "The result could be particularly devastating for defense and national security agencies. This collaboration will arm our team with better tools to help the defense industry modernize their cryptography and build in quantum-resistant encryption to protect their systems."

Cameron Brooks, AWS Director (Europe) said "I congratulate PQShield and all those selected to participate in the AWS European Defence Accelerator."

About PQShield

PQShield is a post-quantum cryptography (PQC) company creating the global standards and core technologies to power the future security layer of the world's leading organizations. Its quantum-secure cryptographic solutions work with companies' legacy systems to protect sensitive data now and for years to come.

It is the only cybersecurity company that can deliver high-quality secure implementations of quantum-safe cryptography on chips, in applications, and in the cloud, and is also an authority on PQC side channel attack resistance, having built a dedicated SCA test lab with partner, Riscure.

PQShield is also a leading contributor to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) post-quantum cryptography standardization project, and has contributed multiple cryptographic extensions to RISC-V.

With dedicated research teams in France, and teams across the United Kingdom, United States, Belgium, the Netherlands and Japan, PQShield is principally backed by Addition, Crane Venture Partners, Oxford Science Enterprises (formerly OSI), Kindred Capital, and InnovateUK. Its latest white papers are available to read here.

