Initiative for a Competitive Inner City: 2023 ICCC Latinx Cohort: Free Training, Education, and Mentorship for Latinx Small Businesses

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), with support from American Family Insurance, PNC Bank, Regions Bank, Berkshire Bank, and Tissini, invites Latinx small business owners from across the country to apply for the 2023 Latinx cohort of the Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC) program - a tuition-free, 40-hour "mini-MBA" program that combines executive education, webinars, and coaching delivered by top-ranking university professors and business experts.

The ICCC program is designed to help small businesses in underserved communities develop strategies that build their capacity for sustainable growth and present opportunities to connect with capital sources to create local jobs.

"I am so grateful that this program exists - the focus, generosity, and caliber of everyone contributing is just amazing. It is undoubtedly a must for any entrepreneur to take part if they are invited - I can't imagine who wouldn't want to glean great advice from professionals in the field, it certainly gives one a great advantage to know there are people and resources available to be successful," said MJ Atelier founder and 2022 ICCC participant Maria Apelo Cruz.

Since 2005, ICCC has helped more than 5,000 businesses access $2.4 billion in capital, achieve 141% revenue growth, and create more than 26,000 jobs in their communities. In 2022, the initiative served more than 800 businesses, with 85% identifying as BIPOC-owned and 60% as woman-owned businesses.

"We're proud to offer this transformative program which has helped so many small business owners grow revenue more quickly, create well-paying jobs, and access critical capital, including a $2,000 grant for every participant who completes the entire program," said ICIC CEO Steve Grossman.

Entrepreneurs accepted into the ICCC program will participate in 40 hours of high-impact virtual learning that is divided into four components designed to maximize each participant's experience and accommodate their busy schedules. The 2023 ICCC Latinx cohort will be hosted entirely in Spanish and taught by culturally competent professors, coaches, and facilitators. It will address the unique experience and challenges faced by Latinx business owners. The Latinx cohort begins Tuesday, September 26, and Thursday, September 28. Interested business owners can apply in Spanish or English by Friday, August 25.

Throughout the program, participants will engage in webinars, digital learning sessions, and one-on-one business coaching appointments that tackle each business owner's immediate challenges. The program culminates with the ICIC Annual Conference, hosted in Miami, Florida, the week of December 11, which focuses on building resilience strategies and connecting participants with capital providers.

The application deadline for the 2023 ICCC Latinx Cohort is August 25. Visit ICIC's website for additional detail about the ICCC program, including eligibility criteria and applications.

For more information and to connect with an ICIC subject matter expert, please contact Sarah Ginand at sginand@icic.org or (617) 238-3026 or Jasmine Martin at jmartin@icic.org or (617) 238-3010.

About Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC)

Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) was founded by renowned Harvard Business School Professor Michael Porter in 1994 as a research and strategy organization that today is widely recognized as the preeminent authority on the economies of underserved communities. ICIC drives inclusive economic prosperity in under-resourced communities through innovative research and programs to create jobs, income, and wealth for local residents.

Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC) is a tuition-free executive leadership training program designed by ICIC to help business owners in under-resourced communities build capacity for sustainable growth in revenue, profitability, and employment. ICCC is uniquely designed to provide three critical elements for sustainable growth: capacity-building education, one-on-one coaching, and connections to capital and capital providers.

