Viridian offers five versions of its new residential inverters, with power outputs ranging from 1 kW to 3 kW and an efficiency ranging from 97.2% and 97.6%. The European efficiency is 96.4% to 97.2%.Viridian Solar, UK-based manufacturer of roof-integrated solar panels, has unveiled new inverters for applications in residential PV projects. The company said it will offer its new Clearline Inverters in combination with its roof-integrated solar installations. "Our new inverter products mean we are ready to offer the complete package, with the added benefit of UK-based technical and design support," ...

