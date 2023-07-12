Trianz Launches Extrica Data Mesh Platform on AWS Marketplace, Accelerating Governed Data Access and Usage of Analytics & AI for Global Enterprises

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation software and technology services firm Trianz is thrilled to announce the launch of its configurable data mesh platform Extrica on the AWS Marketplace, offering global enterprises advanced data management capabilities.



As the only data mesh born in the cloud, Extrica empowers businesses and IT to harness data 'as-is and where-is'; thus bypassing large data migration and management efforts to deliver analytics 50% faster and more cost effectively. The platform revolutionizes data management by enabling businesses to easily create, maintain, and share data products across their ecosystem, regardless of data location or technology. What sets Extrica apart is that it takes a business approach rather than a technical approach enabling non-technical users - all business roles and personas, human or automated - to have different conversations with the organization's data.

Built on world-leading AWS infrastructure and AWS Athena, Extrica allows businesses and their data-teams to source data from any on-prem or cloud source; productize it for repeatable and personalize use by different users; publish it in a unique "Netflix of enterprise data" marketplace experience and consume in visualization platforms such as AWS Quicksight, Power BI, Tableau, Qlikview, or AI and ML channels such as AWS SageMaker.

"Extrica Datamesh is the result of two years of disruptive innovation in collaboration with the AWS Athena team. We are now making it available worldwide to customers. Regardless of which cloud they use, any business can harness the power and acceleration of the Extrica Datamesh," said Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz and author of Crossing the Digital Faultline. "By combining Extrica's innovative data management and analytics capabilities with the scale, security, and reliability of the AWS Marketplace, we are empowering enterprises to securely unlock the value of their data assets-faster and more cost effectively."

Trianz Extrica is now available here on the AWS Marketplace, providing organizations with a streamlined and secure pathway to leverage the platform's capabilities. Or find Extrica by visiting the AWS Marketplace https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace and searching for Extrica.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies the digital evolution of companies from strategy through execution. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz works with clients to transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing analytics, digital, cloud, infrastructure, and cyber security technologies. Leveraging a portfolio of digital platforms covering digital workplaces, cloud and infrastructure, and analytics, Trianz helps clients accelerate their transformations. Learn more about www.trianz.com/extrica; www.trianz.com/pulse; www.trianz.com/concierto

Trianz portfolio of technologies and services has been rated #1 by a Fortune 1000 client base for five years in a row. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best Consulting Firms by Forbes and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more about Trianz, email reach@trianz.com or visit www.trianz.com.

