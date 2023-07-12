Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.07.2023 | 18:12
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 12

The information contained in this release was correct as at 30 June 2023. Information on the Company's up to date net asset values can be found on the London Stock Exchange website at:

https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-home.html.

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:549300WWOCXSC241W468)
All information is at 30June 2023 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested

One MonthThree MonthsSix MonthsOne YearThree YearsFive Years
Net asset value4.51.9-1.32.735.844.8
Share price2.52.2-2.03.639.834.0
Russell 1000 Value Index4.01.2-0.56.545.153.3

At month end

Net asset value - capital only:200.25p
Net asset value - cum income:200.77p
Share price:186.00p
Discount to cum income NAV:7.4%
Net yield1:4.3%
Total assets including current year revenue:£161.1m
Net cash:0.1%
Ordinary shares in issue2:80,229,044
Ongoing charges3:1.0%

1Based on two quarterly dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 4 August 2022 and 2 November 2022 for the year ended 31 October 2022 and two quarterly dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 22 March 2023 and 11 May 2023 for the year ending 31 October 2023 and based on the share price as at close of business on 30 June 2023.

2Excluding 20,132,261 ordinary shares held in treasury.

3The Company's ongoing charges calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for the year ended 31 October 2022.

Sector AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
Health Care20.8
Financials19.2
Information Technology13.9
Consumer Discretionary11.7
Industrials9.7
Energy8.1
Consumer Staples5.0
Communication Services4.1
Materials3.6
Utilities3.3
Real Estate0.7
Net Current Liabilities-0.1
-----
100.0
=====
Country AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
United States84.6
United Kingdom5.9
Japan3.9
France1.9
Australia1.7
Canada1.3
Denmark0.8
Net Current Liabilities-0.1
-----
100.0
=====
Top 10 HoldingsCountry% Total Assets
Laboratory Corporation of AmericaUnited States3.4
Willis Towers WatsonUnited States2.8
Cisco SystemsUnited States2.8
CACI InternationalUnited States2.7
Cognizant Technology SolutionsUnited States2.7
Baxter InternationalUnited States2.7
ShellUnited Kingdom2.6
Cardinal HealthUnited States2.5
Kraft HeinzUnited States2.5
CignaUnited States2.5

Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 30 June 2023, the Company's NAV increased by 4.5% and the share price by 2.5% (all in sterling). The Company's reference index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned +4.0% for the period.

The largest contributor to relative performance stemmed from stock selection in health care, particularly in health care providers and services and health care equipment and supplies. An overweight allocation, along with selection decisions in consumer discretionary, also boosted relative performance, with stock selection in textiles and apparel proving beneficial. Other modest contributors during the period at the sector level included an underweight allocation to utilities and stock selection in energy.

The largest detractor from relative performance stemmed from stock selection in the consumer staples sector, with an overweight allocation and stock selection in food products proving costly. An underweight allocation to industrials, notably the decisions to not invest in the building products and electrical equipment industries also weighed on relative performance. Other modest detractors during the period included stock selection in financials and communication services.

Transactions

During the month, the Company did not initiate any purchases or sales.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the reference index were in the health care, consumer discretionary and information technology sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the reference index were in the real estate, industrials and utilities sectors.

Source: BlackRock.

12 July 2023

Latest information is available by typing blackrock.com/uk/brsa on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.



