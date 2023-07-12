Ronnie Coleman Signature Series and Panatta Join Forces to Revolutionize the Fitness Industry

Ronnie Coleman Signature Series® and Panatta® Unite to Create the Premier Bodybuilding Destination in the Southeast U.S.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Panatta®, a leading fitness equipment manufacturer, and Ronnie Coleman Signature Series®, the renowned fitness supplement brand, are proud to announce an unprecedented partnership set to redefine the fitness industry. The collaboration between these two powerhouses marks a historic moment as they come together to create a unique and unparalleled fitness experience for enthusiasts worldwide.





RCSS Panatta Partnership

Rudy Panatta - Panatta Founder Ronnie Coleman - 8x Mr. Olympia & RCSS Founder Edoardo Panatta - Panatta Vice-President





In an extraordinary demonstration of commitment, Ronnie Coleman, the legendary eight-time Mr. Olympia, recently traveled to Italy to visit the Panatta® headquarters. During his visit, Coleman handpicked cutting-edge equipment for two prestigious locations: the Ronnie Coleman Signature Series® headquarters gym and his gym at his brand-new residence in Arlington, Texas.

The partnership between Panatta® and Ronnie Coleman Signature Series® represents a fusion of excellence and innovation. Panatta® has decades of expertise in crafting high-quality fitness equipment and has earned a reputation for providing top-notch solutions to gyms, sports facilities, and professional athletes worldwide. Ronnie Coleman Signature Series®, founded by the iconic bodybuilder, has become synonymous with world-class performance and unrivaled quality.

Located near the venue of the highly anticipated 2023 Mr. Olympia competition, the Ronnie Coleman Signature Series® Headquarters Gym is strategically positioned to cater to the needs of athletes and fitness enthusiasts. As one of the most iconic bodybuilders in history, Ronnie Coleman's vision for this gym is to provide a training facility that offers world-class equipment, expert guidance, and an unmatched atmosphere to support the aspirations of athletes. He extends an invitation to all current athletes and competitors participating in this year's event, expressing his desire to train alongside them and offer his wealth of knowledge, experience, and the ability to train in privacy." I am thrilled to partner with Panatta® and bring my vision of the becoming the Mecca of bodybuilding and fitness in the Southeast of the United States," said Ronnie Coleman, the founder of Ronnie Coleman Signature Series®.

Panatta's Founder, Mr. Rudy Panatta, echoed Coleman's sentiments, adding, "We are thrilled to partner with Ronnie Coleman Signature Series® and have the opportunity to work closely with Ronnie Coleman himself. This partnership represents a convergence of two giants in the fitness industry, and we are confident that our collaboration will revolutionize how fitness equipment is perceived and experienced."

Additionally, Ronnie Coleman's gym in Dallas, Texas, will be equipped with the same high-quality Panatta® products, enabling him to maintain his exceptional fitness standards in the comfort of his home. This collaboration signifies the shared commitment of Panatta® and Ronnie Coleman Signature Series® to provide fitness enthusiasts with the tools they need to achieve their goals and surpass their limits.

The Panatta® and Ronnie Coleman Signature Series® partnership is set to make a lasting impact through educational and enjoyable content creation by combining unrivaled expertise, passion, and state-of-the-art equipment. Stay tuned for updates on the official unveiling of the Ronnie Coleman Signature Series® headquarter gym and the release of exclusive Panatta® products resulting from this extraordinary collaboration.

About Panatta®: Panatta® is a leading fitness equipment manufacturer renowned for its commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and quality. With over 50 years of experience, Panatta® offers a comprehensive range of cutting-edge products designed to meet the evolving needs of fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and professional sports facilities around the globe.

About Ronnie Coleman Signature Series®: Ronnie Coleman Signature Series® is a highly regarded fitness supplement brand founded by Ronnie Coleman, an eight-time Mr. Olympia® champion. The brand is dedicated to providing top-tier supplements to help fitness enthusiasts achieve their goals. Ronnie Coleman Signature Series® has become synonymous with excellence in the fitness industry because of its uncompromising quality and attention to detail.

Contact Information

William Pohlmann

Marketing Director

william@ronniecoleman.net

SOURCE: Ronnie Coleman Signature Series

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/767393/Ronnie-Coleman-Signature-Series-and-Panatta-Join-Forces-to-Revolutionize-the-Fitness-Industry