Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2023) - The Law Office of Daniel Clancy has announced new practice-area expansions, taking its white-collar crime defense attorney services to Dallas, Plano, and Arlington, Texas. The news comes as The Law Office of Daniel Clancy moves to equip a greater number of Texans with legal representation in the face of white-collar crime allegations. Headed by thirty-year criminal law veteran and former Dallas County DA prosecutor, Daniel Clancy, the firm is able to guide the accused throughout the complex legal process.

Law Office of Daniel Clancy Expands Dallas, Arlington, Plano White Collar Crimes

The firm brings its services to Dallas, Arlington, and Plano while maintaining the specialism of its practice. The Law Office of Daniel Clancy now expands its working relationships with individuals and businesses in both state and federal cases.

White-collar crime expertise remains in high demand, says the firm, with fraud, embezzlement, and money laundering accusations having the potential to permanently tarnish professional reputations. Having expanded its legal services, The Law Office of Daniel Clancy offers tailored defense strategies suited to navigate each individual case in Dallas and beyond.

According to the firm, a full understanding of white-collar crime law is the bedrock of any successful defense. Defendants in Dallas, Plano, and Arlington now have access to a legal staff whose experience in the field informs their preparatory and investigative work. By expanding, the firm aims to help a higher number of clients navigate their charges.

As explained by The Law Office of Daniel Clancy, its expanded services are designed to protect the rights of the accused. On top of negative public perception, corporate crime is associated with heavy sentences - with this in mind, the firm's team gathers relevant documents and utilizes data analysis techniques in search of a positive outcome for its clients.

As a staunch supporter of in-person meetings, Clancy announced that his firm hosts client consultations across its expanded Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex service area.

