Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2023) - ALUULA Composites Inc. (TSXV: AUUA) ("ALUULA"or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal brokered private placement, led by Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood"), consisting of a total of 24,489,953 units (the "Units"), including partial exercise of the over-allotment option, at a price of $0.15 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $3,673,492.95 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company: (i) paid Haywood a cash commission of $220,409.58; (ii) issued to Haywood 1,469,397 broker warrants, exercisable to acquire Units at the Issue Price; and (iii) paid Haywood a corporate finance fee comprised of $45,918.40 in cash and $137,756.25 payable in Units (being 918,375 Units).

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Offering to expand production capacity (including a shift to wider industry standard 1.5 meter output widths), repay outstanding bank debt, make modest increases to its workforce and expand its facilities.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months, expiring on November 13, 2023, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About ALUULA

ALUULA Composites Inc. (TSXV: AUUA) was created with a vision to find solutions for real world challenges not being met by traditional composite manufacturers. Its goal is to create the next generation of lighter, stronger soft composites for a broad range of large vertical markets.

Using a patented and proprietary approach to increase fiber strength at the molecular level, ALUULA core weaves and outer facing films are fused without the use of heavy glues. This remarkable process allows ALUULA to create materials with a previously unachievable strength to weight ratio. Fusion at the molecular level also enables ALUULA to develop composites that are recycle-ready. The company continues to add patented innovation to its product offerings and specialized core competencies to its growing team.

Partnering with world-class brands, ALUULA Composites is quickly becoming the top choice for innovators seeking to set a new standard of high-performance.

ALUULA is a Canadian company founded by a team of highly experienced chemists and engineers who share a common passion for exploring and enjoying the outdoors. They have created a new realm in dimensionally stabilized multilayer materials that are the result of an innovative bonding of co-polymer layers, creating composites which are extremely light, highly tear and stretch resistant, and are easily fabricated into a multitude of products across a wide range of markets. ALUULA Composites strives to develop products and processes that are not hazardous to our environment and minimize the footprint we leave behind.

Contact:

Mr. Peter Dorrius, CFO and Corporate Secretary

Email: cfo@aluula.com

Investor Relations General Contact

Email: investors@aluula.com

