SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union: Jessica Campos, Teacher for Students with Visual Impairments for the San Juan Unified School District, Named 2022/2023 Esquire IMAX Teacher of the Year

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, in partnership with ABC10 Sacramento, Esquire IMAX Theatre and Sacramento State's College of Education announced Jessica Campos as the 2022/2023 Esquire IMAX Teacher of the Year. The prestigious award was presented during a special ceremony at the Esquire IMAX Theatre in downtown Sacramento.

Jessica Campos was selected from a pool of 12 monthly award recipients. She teaches students with visual impairments throughout the San Juan Unified School District and has been teaching for 18 years. She provides instruction in braille, low vision aids, and assistive technology to a range of students from pre-K up to 22 years old. When asked about being honored as teacher of the year, Ms. Campos talked about what being a teacher means to her. "I think making connections with kids, meeting them where they're at, and helping them reach their potential-I just enjoy having that relationship with kids." Campos said. "I've learned to look at my students' abilities and not their disabilities."

"Ms. Campos does such important work in providing specialized support for each of her students and she is beyond deserving of this recognition," said Josh Smith, vice president, school and community relations at SchoolsFirst FCU. "SchoolsFirst FCU is honored and proud to have the opportunity to highlight all of our educator nominees and the amazing work they do every day."

In place for over 20 years, the Teacher of the Month program highlights local teachers making a difference in the lives of their students and families. To nominate a local teacher in the greater Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto area for a future Teacher of the Month, please visit www.abc10.com/teacherofthemonth.

