Giant Mammoth Chain: The Mammoth Foundation Signs Collaboration Agreement with the Vietnam Blockchain Institude to Implement Block-Chain Technology in Vietnam

Mammoth Foundation CEO John Baek, signs collaboration agreement with Vietnam Blockchain Institute, showcasing practical implementations at GM Vietnam event for 2,000-3,000 consumers.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / On June 27th, 2023, the Mammoth Foundation has signed a collaboration agreement with the Vietnam Blockchain Institute, the leading organization in Vietnam's blockchain industry. This partnership will facilitate the implementation of Mammoth's blockchain technology in Vietnam, as well as the United States, Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan, with the goal of bringing about economic and social change in these countries.

W3W is a web3 lifestyle software that provides benefits to its users. Through NFT membership, the practical application of web3 is gaining popularity in Vietnam. Mammoth Foundation, with its huge mammoth chain and GMMT token, is constantly working with W3W to include continual technical upgrades.

On the following month July 7th and 8th, between 2,000 and 3,000 consumers attended the GM Vietnam event, where these practical implementation was showcased.

The recent listing of Mammoth Foundation on the renowned Gate.io exchange is a significant accomplishment. As a result of this listing, the foundation is now organizing a number of airdrop events as well as numerous marketing methods to attract and engage new users.

These initiatives seek to enhance the visibility of the Mammoth project within the cryptocurrency community.

About Mammoth Foundation.

Established in 2020, Giant Mammoth Chain INC does business as Mammoth Foundation. With its first listing on the New York virtual currency exchange Bitmart in January 2023, GMMT has gradually secured overseas exchanges such as CITEX, Deepcoin, and CoinStore enabling trading in twelve locations. They have been expanding their ecosystem through consistent efforts to secure global partners and users. They aim to apply blockchain technology to real-life applications and continue expanding their ecosystem through projects such as the NFT marketplace "EDEM," the shopping platform "Cokili," and the webtoon and web novel platform "E-Pafadise."

To learn more about The Mammoth Foundation, follow the company on LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/gmmt

Find The Mammoth Foundation on CoinMarket Cap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/giant-mammoth

