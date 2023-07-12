Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung 12.7.2023: Durchschlagende News! Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143D6 | ISIN: US8522341036 | Ticker-Symbol: SQ3
Tradegate
12.07.23
21:11 Uhr
63,99 Euro
-0,60
-0,93 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLOCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLOCK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,9764,0621:22
63,9664,0721:22
ACCESSWIRE
12.07.2023 | 20:26
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Giant Mammoth Chain: The Mammoth Foundation Signs Collaboration Agreement with the Vietnam Blockchain Institude to Implement Block-Chain Technology in Vietnam

Mammoth Foundation CEO John Baek, signs collaboration agreement with Vietnam Blockchain Institute, showcasing practical implementations at GM Vietnam event for 2,000-3,000 consumers.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / On June 27th, 2023, the Mammoth Foundation has signed a collaboration agreement with the Vietnam Blockchain Institute, the leading organization in Vietnam's blockchain industry. This partnership will facilitate the implementation of Mammoth's blockchain technology in Vietnam, as well as the United States, Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan, with the goal of bringing about economic and social change in these countries.

Giant Mammoth Chain, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Press release picture

W3W is a web3 lifestyle software that provides benefits to its users. Through NFT membership, the practical application of web3 is gaining popularity in Vietnam. Mammoth Foundation, with its huge mammoth chain and GMMT token, is constantly working with W3W to include continual technical upgrades.

Giant Mammoth Chain, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Press release picture

On the following month July 7th and 8th, between 2,000 and 3,000 consumers attended the GM Vietnam event, where these practical implementation was showcased.

The recent listing of Mammoth Foundation on the renowned Gate.io exchange is a significant accomplishment. As a result of this listing, the foundation is now organizing a number of airdrop events as well as numerous marketing methods to attract and engage new users.

These initiatives seek to enhance the visibility of the Mammoth project within the cryptocurrency community.

About Mammoth Foundation.

Established in 2020, Giant Mammoth Chain INC does business as Mammoth Foundation. With its first listing on the New York virtual currency exchange Bitmart in January 2023, GMMT has gradually secured overseas exchanges such as CITEX, Deepcoin, and CoinStore enabling trading in twelve locations. They have been expanding their ecosystem through consistent efforts to secure global partners and users. They aim to apply blockchain technology to real-life applications and continue expanding their ecosystem through projects such as the NFT marketplace "EDEM," the shopping platform "Cokili," and the webtoon and web novel platform "E-Pafadise."

To learn more about The Mammoth Foundation, follow the company on LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/gmmt

Find The Mammoth Foundation on CoinMarket Cap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/giant-mammoth

Media Contact

Organization: Giant Mammoth Chain
Contact Person: Floy Kim&Tom An
Website: https://gmmtchain.io/
Email: g-master@gmmtchain.io
City: Seoul
Country: Korea South

SOURCE: Giant Mammoth Chain

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767418/The-Mammoth-Foundation-Signs-Collaboration-Agreement-with-the-Vietnam-Blockchain-Institude-to-Implement-Block-Chain-Technology-in-Vietnam

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.