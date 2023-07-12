Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.07.2023

WKN: A0B987 | ISIN: SE0001174970 | Ticker-Symbol: M4M
Stuttgart
12.07.23
15:02 Uhr
14,855 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.07.2023
102 Leser
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) notice of second quarter 2023 results and video conference

Millicom (Tigo) notice of second quarter 2023 results and video conference

Luxembourg, July 12, 2023 - Millicomexpects to announce its second quarter 2023 results on July 27, 2023 via a press release.

Millicom is planning to host a video conference for the global financial community on July 27, 2023 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference. Participants who wish to ask a question during the live event must notify the Investor Relations team via email to investors@millicom.comafter the start of the event.

Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID: 819 5108 0974:

US: +1 929 205 6099 Sweden: +46 850 539 728

UK: +44 330 088 5830 Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265

Additional international numbers are available at the following link. Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investors website.

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Attachment

  • PR_Notice of Q2 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d1f4ab55-fd59-4323-9567-a865e45e2473)

