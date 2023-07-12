Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.07.2023
Eilmeldung 12.7.2023: Durchschlagende News! Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
Dow Jones News
12.07.2023 | 21:43
Struct Finance Transforms DeFi Landscape on Avalanche With the Launch of Tranche-based BTC.B-USDC Vaults

DJ Struct Finance Transforms DeFi Landscape on Avalanche With the Launch of Tranche-based BTC.B-USDC Vaults 

Chainwire 
Struct Finance Transforms DeFi Landscape on Avalanche With the Launch of Tranche-based BTC.B-USDC Vaults 
12-Jul-2023 / 20:11 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The new vaults allow for unprecedented utilization of Avalanche's BTC.B in DeFi applications 
Tortola, British Virgin Islands, July 12, 2023 
 
In its ongoing journey to reshape the crypto investing landscape, Struct Finance, a DeFi platform that enables 
investors to engage with tailored interest rate products linked to digital assets, is thrilled to announce the launch 
of the BTC.B-USDC Vaults. 
The tranche-based BTC.B-USDC Interest Rate Product was made possible by effectively leveraging Avalanche's BTC.B 
(Bridged Bitcoin) for DeFi applications. The new vault beautifully complements Struct Finance's Genesis USDC Vaults, 
heralding an exciting era in DeFi yield opportunities. Struct Finance built the new vault on top of GMX's Liquidity 
Provider Token (GLP) to generate predictable yields for BTC in the form of fixed returns, and USDC in the form of 
variable returns, while still leveraging a secure asset and minimizing volatility and exposure to other risks. 
"Our BTC.B-USDC Vaults represent an innovative application of Bitcoin in DeFi. We're taking full advantage of 
Avalanche's Bridged Bitcoin (BTC.B) to bring about a fresh wave of opportunities in the digital asset space," said 
Ersin Dalkali, the Co-founder of Struct Finance. 
While Bitcoin continues to dominate the market, its inherent lack of a DeFi layer has traditionally made native yield 
generation quite challenging. Avalanche has unlocked new possibilities for Bitcoin in DeFi with BTC.B (Bridged 
Bitcoin). Unlike WBTC that relied on centralized bridges, BTC.B is minted via Avalanche Core - a decentralized bridge - 
and can be trustlessly bridged across networks using the Layer Zero bridge. 
At present, Bitcoin investments in prominent lending pools yield between 0.2-0.5%. Even the stable swap pools offering 
wBTC-BTC.B products only manage to deliver returns of about 2%. Struct's BTC.B-USDC product shatters these limitations, 
offering significantly higher yields. 
The purpose of BTC.B is to empower BTC holders to explore DeFi opportunities on the Avalanche blockchain, without the 
need to acquire secondary tokens or rely on centralized bridges. BTC.B represents BTC coins transferred to the 
Avalanche blockchain in the form of ERC-20 tokens. With over 6000 BTC bridged and a fully diluted value of USD180 
million, BTC.B is carving a niche for itself in the crypto arena. 
The Bitcoin ETF applications by BlackRock, WisdomTree, and Invesco - three of the world's leading asset managers - are 
not just a mere submission. It is a signal that the traditional financial realm is ready to embrace Bitcoin on a new 
level. Recently, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gave the green light to a 2X leveraged Bitcoin ETF, 
sparking an enthusiastic wave of speculation and anticipation for approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF. 
Delta hedging 
Amid the highly volatile crypto industry, Struct Finance's Interest Rate Products allow anyone to split and repackage 
the risk of any yield-bearing DeFi assets in different parts to fit their risk profile through an innovative process 
called "tranching." Every Interest Rate Product is a single vault split into two portions, or tranches that have 
different return configurations: 
 1. A Fixed-return Tranche for conservative investors looking for consistent returns 
 2. A Variable-return Tranche for investors with a higher risk appetite seeking superior returns 
The yield from the underlying asset flows into the fixed tranche first to ensure predictable returns. The remainder is 
then allocated to the variable tranche, which gets enhanced exposure to the underlying yield-bearing asset. Compared to 
the fixed tranche, the variable tranche might accrue more yield, less yield, or no yield. 
As part of its BTC.B-USDC Vaults, Struct Finance has implemented a unique approach to managing investment risk: delta 
hedging. While the fixed tranche takes center stage with its high yield, the variable side of the product offers an 
additional layer of intriguing complexity and potential. 
Upon deployment of funds into the vault, the BTC.B in the fixed tranche gets converted into GMX's GLP token, setting up 
a position that's short Bitcoin against GLP and contributing a negative delta. In contrast, the USDC on the variable 
side is converted into GLP, which inherently carries a positive delta. 
This innovative delta-hedged product design achieves a fine balance between the positive and negative delta forces. It 
results in a robust strategy that allows investors to confidently navigate the crypto market's inherent volatility. 
This artful interplay of the fixed and variable sides within the vaults opens the doors for investors to tap into the 
potential of Bitcoin investments like never before. By catering to a diverse range of risk appetites, Struct Finance 
ensures that both retail and institutional investors can tailor their strategies to maximize their returns, regardless 
of market conditions. 
About Struct Finance 
Struct Finance is at the forefront of the DeFi revolution, with a vision to transform the design and utility of 
financial products. It empowers users to design their own financial instruments, harnessing the power of tokenized, 
yield-bearing positions to unlock a world of diverse investment opportunities. Moreover, its cutting-edge financial 
products adopt a tranche-based system, smartly distributing yield between different investor classes. This balanced 
approach guarantees a steady yield for risk-averse investors while also offering the prospect of heightened returns to 
the more adventurous. Initially available on Avalanche, Struct Finance plans to go multichain in the near future. 
For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Discord | Telegram 
 
For media inquiries, contact: 
Miguel Depaz, Co-Founder, media@struct.fi 
Disclaimer: This release is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial promotion 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1678857 12-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=7daf550cf5eae7604f066df8ffb97283

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1678857&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2023 15:11 ET (19:11 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
