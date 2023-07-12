Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.07.2023
Eilmeldung 12.7.2023: Durchschlagende News! Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
Dow Jones News
12.07.2023 | 21:52
Kava 14 Accelerates Cosmos Ecosystem Expansion

DJ Kava 14 Accelerates Cosmos Ecosystem Expansion 

Chainwire 
Kava 14 Accelerates Cosmos Ecosystem Expansion 
12-Jul-2023 / 20:20 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Georgetown, Cayman Islands, 07/12/2023, Chainwire 
Kava, a Layer-1 blockchain that combines the developer power of Ethereum with the speed and interoperability of Cosmos 
has launched the Kava 14 upgrade. This upgrade deploys 'internal bridge' technology to seamlessly convert native Cosmos 
assets to and from Ethereum's ERC20 token standard. 
Kava 14 is one of a cluster of milestones in the making. In early July, Tether announced it's decision to make Kava the 
gateway for issuing native USDt on Cosmos. With the launch of Kava 14, USDt can now be minted and easily converted on 
Cosmos, to - and from - USDt on every other L1 with native USDt including the: Bitcoin (Omni & Liquid protocol), 
Ethereum, TRON networks, and more. 
  "Within the first few days of Kava launching the official Tether integration, more USDt has been issued on Cosmos 
  than on Polkadot and Near combined," said Scott Stuart, Kava Co-Founder. "It's clear that people want USDt on the 
  interchain. I'm optimistic that having a native stablecoin and a safe, reliable way to convert it across chains via 
  the Kava 14 upgrade will finally unlock the incredible tech the Cosmos ecosystem has built." 
Kava Gains Momentum 
Following Tether's July announcement, Kucoin now supports Kava's Cosmos and EVM networks, providing a reliable CEX for 
user transactions within the Cosmos ecosystem. Meanwhile, Curve Finance's launch of a USDt liquidity pool offers a 
decentralized alternative for experienced users. In parallel, Stargate, a top omnichain liquidity layer, is set to 
launch on Kava, anticipating increased usage and liquidity. This expansion comes after a governance proposal that plans 
to widen the scope of the Kava Rise incentive fund. 
The Kava 14 upgrade is a leap forward for Cosmos DeFi builders and users providing a safer, more secure, and more 
reliable method for converting assets to and from the Cosmos ecosystem. 
Follow @KAVA_CHAIN on Twitter for more information and updates on Kava 14's mainnet launch. 
About Kava 
Kava is a secure, lightning-fast Layer-1 blockchain that combines the developer power of Ethereum with the speed and 
interoperability of Cosmos in a single, scalable network. Committed to fostering innovation and growth, Kava is a 
trusted choice for developers and users worldwide. 
For more updates, follow Kava on Twitter. 
Disclaimer 
This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy USDt or KAVA tokens. 
Contact 
Media Manager 
Guillermo Carandini 
Kava 
guillermo.carandini@kava.io 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1678861 12-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=e3968f6efcecc017d5c3d4efeef63152

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1678861&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2023 15:20 ET (19:20 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
