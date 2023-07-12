Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.07.2023
Green Stock News: Li-Cycle and EVE Energy Announce Collaboration to Explore Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY), a leading global lithium-ion battery resource recovery company, and EVE Energy have announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate and explore lithium-ion battery recycling solutions for EVE battery materials.

The MOU includes a framework for exploring global sustainable recycling solutions for EVE lithium-ion battery materials in the North American market, as well as battery manufacturing scrap generated at EVE's planned lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facilities in Malaysia and Hungary.

Using Li-Cycle's Spoke & Hub Technologies, lithium-ion batteries and battery manufacturing scrap can be recycled safely and environmentally friendly, and key battery-grade materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt can be recovered. The company's overall process is eco-friendly and minimizes waste discharge, making Li-Cycle an ideal recycling partner for EVE's battery cell manufacturing capabilities.

Tim Johnston, co-founder and Executive Chair of Li-Cycle stated: "We are excited to collaborate with EVE, a proven global leader in lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing, to provide a sustainable resource recovery solution for lithium-ion battery products and manufacturing scrap."

Li-Cycle is a leading global lithium-ion battery resource recovery company and North America's largest pure-play lithium-ion battery recycler, with a rapidly growing presence across Europe.

Shares of Li-Cycle trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol LICY. For more information visit www.greenstocknews.com

Source: https://greenstocknews.com/newswire/li-cycle-licy-and-eve-energy-announce-collaboration-to-explore-lithium-ion-battery-recycling

Disclaimer

This content is not financial advice and is for information, education and entertainment purposes only. Green Stock News is not responsible for any losses related to the financial decisions made by you. Video content and other materials including web content are based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but are not guaranteed as to accuracy and are not purported to be complete. As such, the information should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Green Stock News is not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed in this video or materials that it publishes electronically.

View original video news clips here: https://greenstocknews.com/green-stock-newswire

Contact

John Jewell
Director of Communications
Green Stock News
john@greenstocknews.com

Green Stock News, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Press release picture

SOURCE: Green Stock News

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767337/Li-Cycle-LICY-and-EVE-Energy-Announce-Collaboration-to-Explore-Lithium-Ion-Battery-Recycling

