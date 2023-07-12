Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2023) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that it has launched a new corporate website and investor portal.

The site is available at: https://www.nevadaphosphate.com

"NOP is very pleased to launch a new site to include both a deck describing the Company and its process leading to drilling and to supplement that information with a separate deck including views of Murdock Mountain, the principal P205 project, and accompanying photos," stated Robin Dow, CEO, Nevada Organic Phosphate.

"We intend to be both highly communicative and transparent through this important, early process in our efforts to participate in the global phosphate industry," added Dow. "We believe Murdock Mountain offers both tremendous long term opportunities and short term challenges. We will do our level best to let the investing public know precisely how it's going."

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 8.25 kilometers long, in northeast Nevada. This is believed to be the only known organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

For More Information

Robin Dow, CEO

T: 604.355.9986

E: robin@dowgroup.ca

