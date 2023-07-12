DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Liver Cirrhosis Market to Observe Impressive Growth at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight's' estimates, the liver cirrhosis market in the 7MM is expected to show positive growth, during the forecast period (2023-2032), mainly attributed to the launch of upcoming therapies and the increasing prevalence of the liver cirrhosis

LAS VEGAS, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Liver Cirrhosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, liver cirrhosis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Liver Cirrhosis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the liver cirrhosis market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 3 billion in 2022.

According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total diagnosed prevalent liver cirrhosis cases in the 7MM were approximately 3.4 million in 2022.

in 2022. Leading liver cirrhosis companies such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Grifols Therapeutics LLC, CymaBay Therapeutics, Akero Therapeutics, Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Novo Nordisk A/S, Cellaion/Promethera Therapeutics, Lipocine Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, Prism Pharma/Ohara Pharmaceutical, Shionogi/Rohto, and others are developing novel liver cirrhosis drugs that can be available in the liver cirrhosis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel liver cirrhosis drugs that can be available in the liver cirrhosis market in the coming years. The promising liver cirrhosis therapies in the pipeline include Resmetirom (MGL-3196), Belapectin (GR-MD-02), Albutein, Seladelpar, Efruxifermin (AKR-001), Aldafermin (NGM282), Semaglutide, Cilofexor, and Firsocostat, Semaglutide, NNC0194-0499, HepaStem, LPCN 1148, BMS-986263, PRI-724, ADR-001, and others.

Liver Cirrhosis Overview

Liver cirrhosis is a disease that causes a hardening of the organ. Nodules and abnormalities form on both the inside and outside of the liver, and these changes can be discovered with an ultrasonic examination or a CT scan. Because liver function steadily declines, liver cirrhosis frequently goes unreported and unacknowledged. As a result, it is critical to have regular examinations. Cirrhosis is most commonly caused by hepatitis C virus (HCV), alcoholic liver disease, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the developed world, whereas hepatitis B virus (HBV) and HCV are the most common causes in the developing world. Cirrhosis can be caused by autoimmune hepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, hemochromatosis, Wilson disease, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, Budd-Chiari syndrome, drug-induced liver cirrhosis, and chronic right-sided heart failure, and others. The appearance of symptoms determines the classification of liver cirrhosis: liver cirrhosis that results in obvious symptoms such as jaundice, ascites, and hepatic encephalopathy is called decompensated cirrhosis, whereas liver cirrhosis that does not produce these symptoms is called compensated cirrhosis.

Liver Cirrhosis Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 3.4million diagnosed prevalent cases of liver cirrhosis in the 7MM in 2022.

The US consistently showed to have the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of liver cirrhosis with nearly 2.1 million cases in 2022 among 7MM. As per DelveInsight's estimates, the country alone accounts for nearly 61% of total diagnosed prevalent cases of liver cirrhosis in the 7MM, followed by Japan, contributing 15% of all liver cirrhosis cases.

The liver cirrhosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Liver Cirrhosis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Liver Cirrhosis Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Liver Cirrhosis Treatment Market

Cirrhosis treatment strategies differ depending on the disease stage and underlying etiology. The goals of liver cirrhosis treatment for compensated cirrhosis are to slow, halt, or reverse fibrosis progression and to prevent decompensation events, whereas the focus for decompensated cirrhosis is to prevent further decompensation and death (e.g., by improving liver function) and to treat complications related to portal hypertension. Importantly, any treatment plan for cirrhotic patients should not raise the risk of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and, in accordance with FDA guidelines, should ultimately enhance how a patient feels, functions, or survives.

Except for low-dose aspirin in patients whose cardiovascular disease severity exceeds the severity of cirrhosis, analgesics such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications are contraindicated. Opiates should be used with caution or avoided entirely since they can cause or worsen hepatic encephalopathy. Tramadol and topical lidocaine patches are both safe in modest doses. Acetaminophen is helpful and safe in people with liver problems, but they should avoid consuming alcohol.

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Epclusa for the treatment of adult patients with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) with and without cirrhosis. Epclusa is a fixed-dose combination tablet that contains sofosbuvir, a drug approved in 2013, and velpatasvir (generic), a novel treatment that is the first to treat all six primary types of HCV.

Key Liver Cirrhosis Therapies and Companies

Resmetirom (MGL-3196): Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Belapectin (GR-MD-02): Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Albutein: Grifols Therapeutics LLC

Seladelpar: CymaBay Therapeutics

Efruxifermin (AKR-001): Akero Therapeutics, Inc.

Aldafermin (NGM282): NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Semaglutide, Cilofexor, and Firsocostat: Gilead Sciences/Novo Nordisk A/S

Semaglutide, NNC0194-0499: Novo Nordisk A/S

HepaStem: Cellaion/Promethera Therapeutics

LPCN 1148: Lipocine Inc.

BMS-986263: Bristol Myers Squibb

PRI-724: Prism Pharma, Ohara Pharmaceutical

ADR-001: Shionogi/Rohto

Liver Cirrhosis Market Dynamics

The liver cirrhosis market is expected to change in the coming years. With no approved medications for severe hepatic cirrhosis, strategies to stabilize or reverse fibrotic disease progression are urgently needed. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved various drugs to treat CHB, CHC, and PBC, but none specifically target cirrhosis patients. However, there is rising anticipation that new drugs that favor the disease's natural course will be available in the liver cirrhosis market within the next 3-5 years.

The liver cirrhosis companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence liver cirrhosis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition. Various companies are involved in developing liver cirrhosis therapies. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the early detection of the condition are expected to drive the growth of the liver cirrhosis market in the 7MM.

However, certain factors may affect the growth of the liver cirrhosis market. The liver cirrhosis market growth may be offset by unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the liver cirrhosis market growth.

Report Metrics Details
Study Period 2019-2032
Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]
Liver Cirrhosis Market CAGR 6.3 %
Key Liver Cirrhosis Companies Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Grifols Therapeutics LLC, CymaBay Therapeutics, Akero Therapeutics, Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Novo Nordisk A/S, Cellaion, Promethera Therapeutics, Lipocine Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, Prism Pharma/Ohara Pharmaceutical, Shionogi/Rohto, and others
Key Liver Cirrhosis Therapies Resmetirom (MGL-3196), Belapectin (GR-MD-02), Albutein, Seladelpar, Efruxifermin (AKR-001), Aldafermin (NGM282), Semaglutide, Cilofexor, and Firsocostat, Semaglutide, NNC0194-0499, HepaStem, LPCN 1148, BMS-986263, PRI-724, ADR-001, and others

Scope of the Liver Cirrhosis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Liver Cirrhosis current marketed and emerging therapies

Liver Cirrhosis current marketed and emerging therapies Liver Cirrhosis Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Liver Cirrhosis Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Liver Cirrhosis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, Analyst's Views, Liver Cirrhosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Liver Cirrhosis Market Key Insights 2. Liver Cirrhosis Market Report Introduction 3. Liver Cirrhosis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Liver Cirrhosis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Liver Cirrhosis Treatment and Management 7. Liver Cirrhosis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Liver Cirrhosis Marketed Drugs 10. Liver Cirrhosis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Liver Cirrhosis Market Analysis 12. Liver Cirrhosis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

