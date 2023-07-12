Sunworks, Inc.: Sunworks Appoints Mark C. Trout as Group CEO of the Residential Solar Segment

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Sunworks, Inc. (Nasdaq:SUNW), a leading provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced the appointment of Mark Trout as Group CEO of Solcius, Sunworks' wholly owned residential solar business, effective July 10, 2023. Mr. Trout is based in Provo, UT reporting directly to Gaylon Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Sunworks. Mr. Trout assumes Residential Solar segment responsibilities from Sunworks' Chief Financial Officer Jason Bonfigt, who had also led the Solcius business as interim President since July 1, 2022.

Mr. Trout brings more than 35 years of senior commercial, development and operational experience to Sunworks, including deep sector expertise within the residential solar and advanced technologies industries. He most recently served as President of WeLink Communications, a residential internet service provider. Previously, he served as Chief Technology Officer for both Sunrun and Vivint Solar, where he led the implementation and execution of all IT and Product Technology initiatives, including solar product innovation. Earlier in his career, he served as Chief Transformation Officer at eBay, where he led transformation of the product development, professional services, and SaaS hosting operations for the Enterprise Business Unit. For more than 25 years, he served in a variety of senior level roles at Accenture, culminating in his appointment to Senior Managing Partner and High Technology Industry Group Head at the firm.

"Mark is a proven, highly respected industry leader who brings a strong track record leading commercial growth, product development and business transformation to Solcius," stated Gaylon Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Sunworks. "We look forward to the benefits of his leadership as we build a residential solar platform of scale in the regional markets we serve."

"Solcius is a leading residential solar brand with significant long-term growth potential," stated Mark Trout, incoming Group CEO of Solcius. "I look forward to working alongside my fellow employees, partners, and suppliers as we deliver an integrated, high-quality solution that includes design, permitting, installation and activation on-demand. I am excited to join to the team and look forward to capitalizing on the strategic opportunities that lay ahead of us."

Sunworks has been providing high-performance solar and battery storage solutions since 2000. The Company acquired Solcius in 2021 to extend its national presence and provide high-quality, performance-oriented solutions to sectors ranging from residential to agricultural, commercial, industrial, federal, and public works. Today, Sunworks is proudly paving the way toward the democratization of renewable energy for all with their agile, partner-centric, and technology-agnostic network that has installed over 200 MW of solar and battery storage systems. Their dependable, solutions-oriented teams are recognized in the industry for their commitment to customer service and renewable energy advancement. Sunworks was recently recognized by Solar Power World as a leading solar supplier and is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com and www.solcius.com.

