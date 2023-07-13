Anzeige
13.07.2023 | 03:31
Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) co-hosted with Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) and Hong Kong Federation of E-Commerce (HKFEC) to promote green supply chain

EQS Newswire / 13/07/2023 / 09:00 UTC+8 
 
Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) co-hosted with Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) and Hong Kong 
Federation of E-Commerce (HKFEC) to promote green supply chain 
 
 
Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) co-hosted an event with Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) and 
Hong Kong Federation of E-Commerce (HKFEC) on June 6, 2023, in the HKPC building to promote green supply chain and 
share insights on the future of e-commerce logistics. E-commerce supply chain is no longer solely about transportation, 
innovation and transformation are essential for achieving excellence. Among the many key market trends, technology and 
sustainability are long-term hot topics for companies to stand out. 
 
The event's featured guests included HKELA President Ms. Suki Cheung, HKFEC President Mr. Joseph Yuen, Hong Kong 
Shippers' Council Chairman Mr. Willy Lin GBS, JP, Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre Chief Executive 
Officer Mr. Simon Wong MH, FCILT, Silk Road Development Association Chairman Rem Tai, together with InvestHK, Airport 
Authority Hong Kong, HACTL, GS1, AWS, Carbon World, Redress, and Wardrobista. E-logistics leaders like SingPost, 
Lalamove, Spaceship, Jumppoint, Hippo also joined. 
 
By having market leaders share the latest trends in live social media, customer engagement strategies, carbon 
footprint, and the latest technologies, the event attracted a full house of guests to attend and exchange insights. 
Lastly, the event provided networking opportunities for guests, speakers, and field experts. HKELA believes that 
through the event, it has brought mutual growth for companies and leaders in the ever-changing future of the e-commerce 
industry while bringing a positive impact on the environment and achieving supply-chain optimization. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
File: Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) co-hosted with Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) and Hong 
Kong Federation of E-Commerce (HKFEC) to promote green supply chain 
13/07/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1678603&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2023 21:00 ET (01:00 GMT)

