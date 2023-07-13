DJ Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) co-hosted with Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) and Hong Kong Federation of E-Commerce (HKFEC) to promote green supply chain

Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) co-hosted with Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) and Hong Kong Federation of E-Commerce (HKFEC) to promote green supply chain Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) co-hosted an event with Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) and Hong Kong Federation of E-Commerce (HKFEC) on June 6, 2023, in the HKPC building to promote green supply chain and share insights on the future of e-commerce logistics. E-commerce supply chain is no longer solely about transportation, innovation and transformation are essential for achieving excellence. Among the many key market trends, technology and sustainability are long-term hot topics for companies to stand out. The event's featured guests included HKELA President Ms. Suki Cheung, HKFEC President Mr. Joseph Yuen, Hong Kong Shippers' Council Chairman Mr. Willy Lin GBS, JP, Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre Chief Executive Officer Mr. Simon Wong MH, FCILT, Silk Road Development Association Chairman Rem Tai, together with InvestHK, Airport Authority Hong Kong, HACTL, GS1, AWS, Carbon World, Redress, and Wardrobista. E-logistics leaders like SingPost, Lalamove, Spaceship, Jumppoint, Hippo also joined. By having market leaders share the latest trends in live social media, customer engagement strategies, carbon footprint, and the latest technologies, the event attracted a full house of guests to attend and exchange insights. Lastly, the event provided networking opportunities for guests, speakers, and field experts. HKELA believes that through the event, it has brought mutual growth for companies and leaders in the ever-changing future of the e-commerce industry while bringing a positive impact on the environment and achieving supply-chain optimization.

