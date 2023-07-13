DJ CN Logistics Appointed Christophe Roussel as Independent Non-Executive Director

EQS Newswire / 13/07/2023 / 09:00 UTC+8 CN Logistics International Holdings Limited ???????????? (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2130) CN Logistics Appointed Christophe Roussel as Independent Non-Executive Director [Hong Kong - 13 July 2023] A well-established international logistics solutions provider, CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2130) is pleased to announce that Mr. Roussel Christophe Albert Jean ("Mr. Roussel") has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 11 July 2023. Mr. Roussel, aged 58, has more than 30 years of experience in global procurement and supply chain management in the consumer goods industry, and he has worked in multiple countries across Asia and Europe, including France, the United Kingdom and Italy. Mr. Roussel has held positions such as the International Sourcing Director for Carrefour, a French company and pioneer in the food retail business over the world during the early 1990s, and later as the Chief Executive Officer of International Sourcing and Inbound Logistics for Tesco plc. Additionally, he also served as the Vice Chairman, Asia-Pacific, and Executive Vice-President of Global Sourcing and Production for the leading American fashion and apparel brand, Gap Inc. As a result of his professional experience, Mr. Roussel has acquired a deep knowledge of the consumer goods, food, beverage and fashion industries, as well as related supply chain management. Furthermore, Mr. Roussel has built a strong network of contacts in leading global corporations and the retail sectors throughout his career. Presently, he holds the position of Managing Director at the boutique consulting firm, Big Ideas Ltd. Upon Mr. Roussel's appointment as an Independent Non-Executive Director, the Group believes that he will bring his professional knowledge and experience in brand management to the Board, thereby promoting better corporate governance and strategic business planning. Leveraging on the extensive business connections and product sourcing experience that Mr. Roussel has accumulated over the years of working in Europe, the United States and Asia, combined with our well-established logistics network around the world, it is expected the existing business resources can be integrated and optimised to make greater impacts, hence enabling the Group to strive for more cooperation both online and offline with new overseas retail, fashion apparel and luxury brands in the future. The Group's position as a high-end logistics service provider can also be further solidified with the expansion of the client base in the retail segment and greater synergies formed. Mr. Lau Shek Yau, the Chairman and Executive Director of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Roussel to the Board of Directors, and we look forward to his contribution towards our objective of becoming a leading global provider of integrated logistics services. The appointment of Mr. Roussel signifies a more diverse Board for the Group, reflecting our commitment to promoting excellent corporate governance. As we firmly believe that 'A business cannot be managed passively and left to fate', with Mr. Roussel's extensive experience and vast network in the retail industry, we will actively improve the internal management, enhance our operational efficiency, and further strengthen the Group's clientele. We are confident that we can propel CN Logistics to even greater achievements." - End - About CN Logistics International Holdings Limited Established in 1991, CN Logistics is a well-established international logistics solutions provider with core business of providing air freight forwarding services and distribution and logistics services in relation to fashion products and fine wine, primarily focusing on high-end fashion (including luxury and affordable luxury) products. According to the CIC Report, the Company ranked first in the distribution and logistics market for high-end fashion products in both the PRC and Hong Kong in 2019. For more details, please visit the Company's website: https://www.cnlogistics.com.hk File: CN Logistics Appointed Christophe Roussel as Independent Non-Executive Director 13/07/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

