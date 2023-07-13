This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated May 10, 2023, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 1, 2023.



Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2023) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: HBFA.F) (the "Company" or "HIVE"), a global leader in data centre technology and sourcing green energy, is pleased to announce that trading on the NASDAQ will resume today (Thursday, July 13, 2023) under HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

We appreciate the efforts of NASDAQ Capital Markets, our transfer agent (Computershare) and the quick response of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation for the swift implementation of our CUSIP change which occurred this Wednesday, July 12, 2023, and the swift resumption of trading scheduled for today.

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. went public in 2017 as the first cryptocurrency mining company on the TSX Venture Exchange with a sustainable green energy focus.

HIVE is a growth-oriented technology stock in the emergent blockchain industry. As a company whose shares trade on a major stock exchange, we are building a bridge between the digital currency and blockchain sector and traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art, green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland, where we endeavour to source green energy to mine digital assets such as Bitcoin on the cloud. Since the beginning of 2021, HIVE has held in secure storage the majority of its treasury of ETH and BTC derived from mining rewards. Our shares provide investors with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining, as well as a portfolio of Bitcoin. Because HIVE also owns hard assets such as data centres and advanced multi-use servers, we believe our shares offer investors an attractive way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space.

