Funds managed by CapVest Partners LLP ("CapVest"), an international private equity firm, have agreed to acquire Kerridge Commercial Systems ("KCS" or "The Company"), a leading global provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software for distribution, servicing and rental businesses, from Accel-KKR, a global technology-focused investment firm.

KCS's leading vertical specific software and services are delivered to a global base of over 32,000 customers across more than 70 countries. The company's industry specific cloud software suites support complex, vertical specific workflows, and provide mission critical solutions that enable its clients to source effectively, stock efficiently, sell profitably and service competitively. The company's diversified client base spans large Enterprise to SME across a range of industry sectors including building materials supplies, food beverage, automotive, IT electronics, construction engineering, media and pharmaceuticals.

Under the leadership of CEO Ian Bendelow, the KCS team has in recent years pursued an ambitious growth strategy which has seen it complete 18 acquisitions and significantly expand its SaaS revenue as well as providing additional functionality and services to clients via its layered application products.

Ian Bendelow, CEO of KCS, said: "This is an exciting announcement for the whole KCS team, which will further solidify our position as a leading provider of mission-critical vertically focused SaaS globally. We operate in a fragmented and growing £3.4bn addressable market with significant whitespace opportunities as companies digitalise processes and migrate to the cloud. CapVest's long track record of transforming the size and scale of its portfolio companies makes CapVest an ideal and exciting partner for us in pursuing our ambitious plans for the future."

Fred Raikes, Principal at CapVest said: "We believe that KCS is well positioned to accelerate growth in the coming years capitalising on the ongoing demand for cloud ERP, supported by the company's reputation for best-in-class vertical specific product functionality, quality and reliability. We look forward to working with Ian and the team to continue to expand the platform via M&A as well as bringing additional innovative cloud products to market to continue to address customer needs globally."

CapVest was advised by Evercore (financial advisor), Willkie Farr Gallagher LLP (legal), Kirkland Ellis (financing), KPMG (financial and tax), EY-Parthenon (commercial), West Monroe (technical due diligence) and Marsh (insurance).

KCS was advised by Arma Partners and Stifel (financial advisors), Kirkland Ellis and Addleshaw Goddard (legal), EY (financial and tax) and PwC (commercial and technical).

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions and is expected to close later in the year.

About CapVest

CapVest is a leading international private equity investor that partners with ambitious companies supplying essential goods and services to transform their businesses. As an active and patient investor, CapVest has established a strong record of success in delivering attractive returns by working closely with management in transforming the size and scale of its portfolio companies through a combination of organic and acquisition led growth.

For more information, visit www.capvest.com.

About KCS

Kerridge Commercial Systems (KCS) provides specialist software, services and support to deliver fully integrated trading and business management solutions to the distributive trades across the world.

With over 32,000 worldwide customers, including manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, merchants and rental companies, the company's mission is to design and deliver high performance, integrated ERP solutions that enable customers to source effectively, stock efficiently, sell profitably and service competitively.

Headquartered in Berkshire, the United Kingdom, KCS employs approximately 1,100 employees across 19 cities and 11 countries including the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Kenya, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland and Ireland.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712323800/en/

Contacts:

CapVest

Ben Valdimarsson

ReputationInc

+44(0) 788-980-5930

bvaldimarsson@reputation-inc.com

KCS

Des Nangle

+44(0)1488662000

Des.nangle@kerridegcs.com