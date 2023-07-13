RCI Banque: MOBILIZE LEASE&CO, SUBSIDIARY OF MOBILIZE FINANCIAL SERVICES, ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF GERMAN COMPANY MOBILITY CONCEPT AND MEINAUTO





Mobilize Lease&Co, subsidiary of Mobilize Financial Services, announces the acquisition1of Mobility Concept and MeinAuto, a leading player in the German car leasing market, both currently divisions of MeinAuto Group.This transaction will accelerate the growth and development of long-term leasing offers in Germany. This acquisition is the firstfor Mobilize Lease&Cosince the creation of this subsidiary in November 2022, which aims at accelerating the deployment of long-termleasing offers to meet the new mobility needs of its customers. Mobilize Lease&Co's new offers are gradually being extended across Europe to retail customers, local fleets, medium and large clients, and mobility operators.







FIRST ACQUISITION FOR MOBILIZE LEASE&CO



Mobilize Financial Services announces the acquisition of Mobility Concept and MeinAuto through its subsidiary Mobilize Lease&Co, incorporated in November 2022 with the aim of deploying long-term leasing offers in all geographical areas to support Alliance brands.



Mobilize Lease&Co develops usage-based solutions integrating increasingly flexible rental offers, as well as fleet management services through vehicle connectivity.



MeinAuto is a digital platform that distributes all brands and models configured on demand. This acquisition represents a structuring development opportunity for Mobilize Lease&Co in Germany, as MeinAuto is a leading company, with 1 billion euros in fleet assets, a fleet of 50,000 vehicles and 250 employees.







"The acquisition of MeinAuto, a leading multi-brand marketplace offering 100% digital path, will help us accelerate and significantly strengthen our development in Germany"says Enrico Rossini, CEOMobilize Lease&Co











"MeinAuto will allow us to broaden our offer in operational leasing and will be a complementary channel to the Alliance's existing dealer network. It reinforces our stated ambition to reach a fleet of one million vehicles by 2030, and to double our international presence" states Frédéric Schneider, CEO of Mobilize Financial Services.















The company will continue to be managed by Rudolf Rizzolli, its current CEO, who will now report to Enrico Rossini, CEO Mobilize Lease&Co. The transaction, for which the amount is confidential, has to be approved by the BaFin, Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority and by the Austrian and German Competition authorities.







MOBILIZE FINANCIAL SERVICES STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION IN THE GERMAN MARKET



The acquisition of MeinAuto is in line with Mobilize Lease&Co's ambition to benefit from the growth of the long-term leasing market, and to reach a fleet size of one million vehicles by 2030, compared with 350,000 at the end of 2022. With this new structure in Germany, Mobilize Lease&Co's new offers are gradually being extended across Europe, to private customers, local fleets, medium and large clients, and mobility operators.







Already established in Germany for more than 75 years via its branch with 450,000 customers, the German market is strategic for Mobilize Financial Services, which has just opened Bipi's subsidiary in the country. Bipi enables Mobilize Lease&Co to deploy turnkey car subscription offers. These ultra-flexible subscriptions represent an innovative leasing formula being developed in the automotive services market, midway between long-term leasing and short-term leasing, offering maximum flexibility and freedom of choice for the user.



With Bipi and MeinAuto, Mobilize Lease&Co can now deploy turnkey offers, subscription services and flexible leasing packages that best match the car usage of its customers, regardless of the brand of their choice.



