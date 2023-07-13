SSH Communications Security Corporation: INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S INTERIM REPORT, JANUARY 1 - JUNE 30, 2023

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION - PRESS RELEASE - JULY 13, 2023, 09.00 EEST.



SSH Communications Security's Interim Report January 1 - June 30, 2023, will be published on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 09.00 EEST.

A conference call for the media, investors, and analysts will be at 10.00 EEST on the same day. The report will be presented by CEO Teemu Tunkelo and CFO MichaelKommonen.

The presentation materials will be available on SSH Communications Security's website.

Time: July 20, 2023, at 10.00-11.00 EEST

Place: Video call

About SSH

SSH is a defensive cybersecurity company that safeguards communications and access between systems, automated applications, and people. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies and major organizations in the Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segments. We help our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT infrastructures. Our passwordless and keyless Zero Trust solutions reduce costs and complexity while quantum-safe encryption keeps critical connections future-proof.