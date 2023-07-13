Anzeige
WKN: 602290 | ISIN: FI0009008270 | Ticker-Symbol: XXH
12.07.23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2023 | 08:11
SSH Communications Security Corporation: INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S INTERIM REPORT, JANUARY 1 - JUNE 30, 2023

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION - PRESS RELEASE - JULY 13, 2023, 09.00 EEST.

SSH Communications Security's Interim Report January 1 - June 30, 2023, will be published on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 09.00 EEST.

A conference call for the media, investors, and analysts will be at 10.00 EEST on the same day. The report will be presented by CEO Teemu Tunkelo and CFO MichaelKommonen.

The presentation materials will be available on SSH Communications Security's website.

Time: July 20, 2023, at 10.00-11.00 EEST

Place: Video call

To join the call, please register by Wednesday, July 19 at 15.00 EEST by sending an email to lauri.koponen@ssh.com. You can also join the call straight from the link below.

Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

Or join by entering a meeting ID
Meeting ID: 326 335 262 915
Passcode: DDEPpd

Download Teams| Join on the web

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Michael Kommonen

Chief Financial Officer

For further information, please contact:
Michael Kommonen, CFO, tel. +358 40 1835836, email michael.kommonen@ssh.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com

About SSH

SSH is a defensive cybersecurity company that safeguards communications and access between systems, automated applications, and people. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies and major organizations in the Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segments. We help our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT infrastructures. Our passwordless and keyless Zero Trust solutions reduce costs and complexity while quantum-safe encryption keeps critical connections future-proof. Our teams and partners in North America, Europe, and Asia ensure customer success. The company's shares.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
