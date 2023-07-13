Anzeige
Schneider Electric SE: Schneider Electric to modernize and automate Serbia's entire MV electrical distribution network

Schneider Electric solutions help upgrade Serbia's medium-voltage electrical distribution network €140 million project to improve grid reliability, reduce failures and shorten outage duration. It will also reduce network losses, which will allow huge CO2 emissions reduction and savings.

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has signed a contract to supply medium voltage (MV) equipment and grid management software to upgrade Serbia's electrical distribution network. This country-wide, grid modernization project aims to improve network reliability, reducing power outages and their duration.

Serbia seeks to improve electricity reliability and reduce losses

This upgrade will improve the quality of electricity supply and thus strengthen the service provided by Serbia's distribution system operator Elektrodistribucija Srbije (EDS) and its customers.

"I am sure that the new investment in the modernization of our electricity distribution system of €140 million will improve the supply of our citizens, as well as business entities, and significantly reduce losses in the network by several million euros per year," said Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

Schneider Electric will optimize Serbia's modernization and automation efforts

As a market-leading technology provider, Schneider Electric has the connected products, software and expertise to modernize, automate and transform the country's entire MV grid. The digitalized grids of the future improve energy efficiency, accelerate the integration of renewable energy sources,such as solar and wind power, balance energy supply and demand and thus facilitate the green energy transition. Data managementcapabilities support efforts to optimize and decarbonize demand-side energy use.

Grid modernization and digitalization also help identify how best to configure and operate the existing distribution network, which can reduce or postpone large capital investments in building power plants - saving public funds and reducing waste.

"Software produced in Serbia by Schneider Electric can be implemented in our energy network to make it more reliable and efficient, for fewer outages and reduce losses on our network," said Dubravka Djedovic, Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy.

"I'm proud that Schneider Electric is helping Serbia achieve its grid modernization goals and support its green energy transition," said Gary Lawrence, President of Power and Grid segment at Schneider Electric. "We have over 20 years of experience working in the country, including our global center for research, development, and production of Schneider Electric's software to optimize electrical distribution management."

Contact: global.pr@se.com

Attachment

  • Schneider Electric to modernize and automate Serbia's entire MV electrical distribution network - Press Release.pdf (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/061e675b-8dfc-4c56-bc24-08398636793a)

