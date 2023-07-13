India will have to add more than 30 GW of solar capacity per year to meet the 293 GW PV target in its optimal energy mix for 2029-30. The nation had installed 68 GW of PV capacity by May 31, 2023.From pv magazine India India needs to add 32 GW of solar capacity per year to meet the targeted share in its revised optimal energy mix for FY 2029-30, according to a new report by SBICAPS. The revised optimal energy mix, laid out by the Central Electricity Authority, says India's total installed power generation capacity will increase to 777 GW by fiscal 2029-30, with solar accounting for 293 GW. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...