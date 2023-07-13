US Customs and Border Protection has excluded solar modules made of Tongwei and Astronergy polysilicon, including Longi modules, from entering the US market.From pv magazine USA Under the enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), US Customs and Border Protection has reportedly excluded Longi solar modules made with Tongwei polysilicon from entering the US market, according to a recent industry note from Roth Capital Partners. Modules made with Astronergy (Chint) polysilicon have also been rejected under the UFLPA, according to additional checks by pv magazine USA. The UFLPA ...

