Gilbarco Veeder-Roots MEA: Gilbarco Veeder-Root Middle East and Africa expands with new office in Saudi Arabia

Recently inaugurated to meet customer needs in the country, the brand-new location further expands the company's presence in the region and represents a further step in its growth strategy.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilbarco Veeder-Root Middle East and Africa (MEA) has opened a new office in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking a step forward in the company's growth plan. The recently inaugurated location has been established to cater to local clients as well as expanding the reach of Gilbarco's solutions across the region.

Located in Riyadh, the Kingdom's capital, at the SADA Premium Building 6676, the new opening represents a milestone for the company amidst its expansion strategy across several markets. It also strengthens the firm's footprint in the regional market after a successful 2022, in which the firm participated in several events and rolled out numerous solutions throughout the region.

"With this new opening we are not only expanding our reach but also enhancing our relationship with local clients as business throughout the region keeps growing," says Yemi Fatunla, Managing Director MEA. "A dedicated hub in Saudi Arabia is a most welcome addition to Gilbarco's portfolio, furthering our commitment to support our partners' growth by expanding our operations even further thanks to this new addition," adds Fatunla.

The inauguration also represents Gilbarco Veeder-Root's growing role across the Middle East and Africa. As the company consolidates its position as the global leader in technology for retail and commercial fuelling operations, a new location is proof of the firm's continued efforts to achieve this goal.

"A new office means new opportunities across the region! We are excited to strengthen our existing relationships and also welcome potential new partners into our portfolio," says Adnan Al Otiebi, Regional Sales Director MENEA at Gilbarco Veeder-Root Middle East & Africa.

The new office will join Gilbarco Veeder-Root MEA's regional office recently relocated to Johannesburg, South Africa, as well as other offices located in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Morocco.

"The opening of a new office in Saudi Arabia resonates with Gilbarco Veeder-Root Middle East and Africa's dedication to provide our partners' businesses for success. This new facility will help fulfill our mission to support their growth," comments Allen Youssef, Regional Marketing Manager MEA at Gilbarco Veeder-Root Middle East & Africa.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is a complete fuelling solutions provider for fuel management and convenience retail store technologies. With a universal range, global reach, deep-rooted expertise, and superior customer service, GVR is committed to keeping the world moving. By understanding the challenges that its customers face, their needs are met with adaptable and expandable solutions that are designed to maximise uptime and profitability.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is committed to keeping the world moving, to learn more visit https://www.gilbarco.com/mea.

