Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a Vontier company and global technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations, today announced the completion of the divestiture of its European service operations, to TSG, the European leader in technical services for responsible mobility solutions.

The transaction, which includes operations in United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, marks a significant step forward in the collaboration between TSG and Gilbarco Veeder-Root and reflects their shared commitment to supporting mobility infrastructure across Europe. By consolidating operations across the Nordics and Baltics, TSG strengthens its European footprint in these key regions by extending its local service capabilities. More than 380 experienced professionals including engineers, project managers, and field technicians will transition to TSG, bringing with them deep technical expertise, strong customer relationships, and a service culture that will ensure continuity and reliability for customers.

"This agreement reflects our commitment to providing outstanding support to our customers while focusing our efforts on product innovation and technology leadership," said Stephen Richards, Managing Director, Gilbarco Veeder-Root. "We look forward to continuing our strong collaboration with TSG to better serve communities and stakeholders."

For customers across all eight countries, the transition guarantees consistent, high-quality service delivered locally by TSG's expanded teams. At the same time, Gilbarco Veeder-Root will be able to focus on advancing the next generation of forecourt technologies, supported by coordinated service continuity arrangements and spare parts management between the two companies.

"We are proud to welcome these highly skilled teams and to extend our operational reach across Northern and Eastern Europe," said Jean-Marc Bianchi, CEO of TSG. "This step strengthens our ambition to be the trusted partner for all mobility energy infrastructures."

By combining Gilbarco Veeder-Root's trusted customer partnerships and operational legacy with TSG's growing European platform, both companies are reinforcing their ability to deliver consistent, high-quality services and to accelerate the energy transition for mobility across Europe.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations, offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, tank gauges and fleet management systems. For more information, please visit: www.gilbarco.com.

About TSG

TSG, the European leader in technical services for responsible mobility, is a key player in the energy transition for mobility and beyond. With an unrivalled presence in 30 countries, TSG designs, builds, and maintains all types of energy distribution infrastructures for mobility: recharging networks for electric vehicles, LPG/LNG, hydrogen, and also fuel/biofuel stations.

TSG offers a turnkey range of innovative solutions (equipment sales, maintenance projects and services, digital systems, and payments) for energy and commerce. TSG serves all types of customers, in both the public and private sectors, from local authorities and businesses to service station networks and corporate fleet installations.

TSG employs over 6,400 people and its sales reached €1 250 millions at the end of April 2025. TSG's technicians have unique skills, with recognized expertise in all energy solutions useful to mobility hubs and associated technical services: electric vehicles, hydrogen, biofuels, natural gas and solar energy, as well as associated payment systems and services.

TSG is privately owned by its management and the entrepreneurial investment company HLD. Please visit: Tsg-solutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250929678961/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

Neill Emmett

Senior Director of Global Brand Marketing

Vontier

Neill.Emmett@vontier.com