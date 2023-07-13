Pioneering MedTech start up, Zedsen, appoints seasoned technology duo Michael Lynch and Martin Harriman

LONDON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zedsen is renowned for its non-invasive sensing technology applied to early breast cancer detection. With its world class team of scientists and engineers, Zedsen is developing a product to revolutionise the clinical pathway in cancer care.

At its helm, are Michael Lynch (Chief Executive Officer) and Martin Harriman (Chairman) who both bring a wealth of experience within the hardware and deep technology space with a proven track record within the industry. Most notably, their work growing WaveOptics from a seed stage company to its sale to Snap, Inc for over $600m in 2021.

Michael, who joined Zedsen in June 2023, brings impressive experience across multiple industries, spanning aerospace, consumer electronics, biotech and the US Federal Government. More recently, he has served in senior executive positions at the likes of Rocket Lab, WaveOptics, Space X and Eli Lilly. During his tenure at WaveOptics, he was instrumental in its acquisition which is touted to be one of the UKs largest hardware technology exits.

"Mike is an exceptional leader specialising in leading high performing organisations. His background in taking innovative technologies and turning them into incredibly successful businesses is perfect for Zedsen as they reach a pivotal point in their development pathway and prepare to commence their first clinical study. The Board of Directors are delighted that he has accepted the appointment and has joined the company." Martin Harriman, Chairman

"Zedsen is at a very exciting inflection point as the technology enters into clinical trial. The company has a world class team of experts who have developed this technology. I am really excited to take on this new challenge and believe deeply that this technology has the potential to be a force for good globally, in the way we diagnose and treat breast cancer." Michael Lynch, CEO

Martin was appointed Chairman of Zedsen in July 2021 and has steered the team through the early development of its transformational oncology product.

Martin has been deeply engaged in technology for over 25 years and has been responsible for raising over $1 billion for UK based businesses in the last 5 years. He has led a number of recent successful exits, including the sale of a majority stake in Community Fibre to Warburg Pincus and Deutsche Telecom Capital Partners, the sale of WaveOptics to Snap and the sale of Jola Ltd to Wireless Logic. Martin is a start-up veteran, he was a Founding Director and judge for Pitch at the Palace (where the majority of start-ups focused on the health/medtech sectors), and a visiting fellow in entrepreneurship at the Cambridge Judge Business School. He has worked extensively with hardware businesses trying to overcome the 'unfashionable' tag that makes it harder for them to raise capital and succeed.

Michael and Martin will navigate Zedsen through the next crucial phase of its development, with the commencement of its first clinical study in Q4 2023 and bringing its technology to market.

