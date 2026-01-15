Detection Technology Oyj: Detection Technology appoints Michael Smith as Vice President, Sales Americas

Detection Technology Plc company announcement 15 January 2026 at 09:00 (EET)

Detection Technology appoints Michael Smith as Vice President, Sales Americas

Detection Technology, a global leader in X-ray detector solutions, has appointed Michael Smith as Vice President, Sales Americas, effective 2 February 2026. He will report to Hannu Martola, President and CEO of Detection Technology, with responsibility for driving growth in the Americas.

Michael Smith brings extensive international sales leadership experience. Since 2020, he has served as Senior Sales Director at KPM Analytics and previously held sales director roles at AMETEK Spectro Scientific from 2016 to 2020. From 1996 to 2015, he worked in Shanghai, holding sales management positions at various companies and gaining broad experience across industrial segments.

"We are very pleased to welcome Michael to our team. He is an accomplished sales leader with extensive experience in industries similar to those of our customers. He has a solid track record of developing key accounts and built sales organizations in vision inspection and analytical instruments industries. His experience and entrepreneurial mindset support the achievement of our growth ambitions in the Americas, in line with our DT2030 strategy," said Hannu Martola, President and CEO.

Detection Technology's global sales and business responsibilities are divided so that Michael Smith, Vice President of Sales, Americas, will assume responsibility for the Americas. Arve Lukander, President EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), will lead the EMEIA region, and Chen Wu, President APAC (Asia-Pacific), will lead the APAC region. The composition of Detection Technology's management group remains unchanged. The change has no impact on the company's financial reporting.

Hannu Martola, President and CEO

+358 500 449 475, hannu.martola@deetee.com

Detection Technology is a global provider of X-ray detector solutions and services for medical, security, and industrial applications. The company's solutions range from sensor components to optimized detector subsystems with ASICs, electronics, mechanics, software, and algorithms. It has sites in Finland, China, France, India, and the US. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker symbol DETEC.

