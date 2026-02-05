Detection Technology Oyj: Detection Technology Plc financial statements review January-December 2025

Detection Technology Plc company announcement 5 February 2026 at 09:00 (EET)

DETECTION TECHNOLOGY PLC FINANCIAL STATEMENTS REVIEW JANUARY-DECEMBER 2025

Detection Technology Q4 2025: A stable year-end, outlook strengthened

October-December 2025 highlights

Net sales decreased by -6.1% to EUR 29.7 million (31.6)

Net sales of Americas increased by 1.8% to EUR 2.2 million (2.1)

Net sales of APAC (Asia-Pacific) decreased by -4.4% to EUR 19.6 million (20.5)

Net sales of EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa) decreased by -11.8% to EUR 7.9 million (9.0)

Net sales of industrial applications decreased by -6.6% to EUR 4.8 million (5.2)

Net sales of medical applications increased by 19.1% to EUR 14.9 million (12.5)

Net sales of security applications decreased by -28.5% to EUR 10.0 million (13.9)

Operating profit (EBITA) was EUR 3.7 million (5.2)

Operating margin (EBITA-%) was 12.4% of net sales (16.3%)

Earnings per share were EUR 0.22 (0.28)

Earnings per share (diluted) were EUR 0.22 (0.28)

Return on investment (ROI, 12-month rolling) was 9.2% (17.4%)

January-December 2025 highlights

Net sales decreased by -6.0% to EUR 101.0 million (107.5)

Net sales of Americas decreased by -21.8% to EUR 5.2 million (6.6)

Net sales of APAC decreased by -0.2% to EUR 70.4 million (70.5)

Net sales of EMEIA decreased by -16.2% to EUR 25.5 million (30.4)

Net sales of industrial applications decreased by -2.2% to EUR 18.6 million (19.0)

Net sales of medical applications increased by 10.6% to EUR 46.7 million (42.2)

Net sales of security applications decreased by -22.8% to EUR 35.7 million (46.3)

Operating profit (EBITA) excluding NRI was EUR 9.6 million (14.9)

Operating margin (EBITA-%) excluding NRI was 9.5% of net sales (13.9%)

Operating profit (EBITA) was EUR 9.3 million (14.9)

Operating margin (EBITA-%) was 9.2% of net sales (13.9%)

Earnings per share were EUR 0.44 (0.76)

Earnings per share (diluted) were EUR 0.44 (0.76)

Dividend EUR 0.30 per share* (0.50)

UNAUDITED (Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.) (*The Board of Directors' proposal to the AGM.)



Business outlook

Detection Technology expects double-digit year-on-year net sales growth in Q1 and H1 of 2026.

The geopolitical situation, new U.S. import tariffs, U.S. relations with other countries, material shortages, and price competition especially in China create uncertainty.

Detection Technology aims to increase its sales by at least 10% per annum and to achieve an operating margin (EBITA) of 15% in the medium term.



President and CEO, Hannu Martola:

"Q4 was stable. Sales in medical applications developed well but were not sufficient to drive overall company growth. Sales in security applications declined, but our total net sales, measured at comparable exchange rates, remained flat. Encouragingly, our outlook strengthened, we executed significant product launches, and sales of security applications are increasing. We are well positioned for 2026 and the new strategic period.

Sales in medical applications grew at a double-digit rate, driven by China, while sales in security applications declined across all our main markets due to various one-off events. In the EMEIA region, the decline is explained by a strong comparison period, the after-effects of the aviation 100 ml regulation, our OEM customer's inventory buffer, and a temporary standstill in demand in India despite a recovering market. In contrast, demand in the APAC region remained subdued. Sales for line-scan solutions in industrial applications also remained modest, while sales for TFT flat panel detectors for battery inspection strengthened in the APAC region, where a transition was made to more efficient and more accurate 3D imaging systems. Demand for industrial applications in other regions, in turn, increased, supported by the food industry.

Fiscal 2025 was volatile. Performance was particularly impacted by exchange rate fluctuations, prolonged regulatory approval processes for aviation computed tomography (CT) systems, and the renewal of our customers' product portfolios. On the positive side, the regulatory bottleneck that had slowed aviation CT installations in Europe was resolved, and inventory buffers were unwound. The indirect effects of China's healthcare reform subsided, and demand strengthened. Particularly encouraging and significant for our competitiveness was the 60% annual growth in TFT sales, driven by industrial applications-especially the battery industry-in China. This product portfolio will also drive future growth in medical and defense applications. We have now established a comprehensive product and service portfolio across all digital X-ray detector applications, enabling more stable and predictable growth in the future.

In Q4, our profitability fell short of our target due to weak sales, and a product mix weighted toward medical solutions. In addition, the end of the lifecycle of an analog product family contributed to weaker results.

In November, we launched the DT2030 strategy. Our objective is to outgrow the X-ray detector market by providing data-generating hardware-software solutions that deliver greater customer value and exceptional usability. During the review period, we made product launches supporting this strategy, where algorithms enable both cost savings and improved data management.

We are delighted and proud to have been named GE HealthCare's Supplier of the Year 2025 among several thousand companies. This recognition reflects our position as a long-term, strategic, and trusted partner that holistically supports our customers' business and advances people's health. Other significant achievements were receiving the EcoVadis rating and Bronze Medal in our very first assessment, and the commissioning of our new India factory and the first customer deliveries from the facility.

Our outlook is good. We expect sales to grow across all main applications and all geographical regions in Q1, and we estimate total net sales to grow at a double-digit rate both in Q1 and in the first half of 2026."



Key figures

(EUR 1,000) 10-12/2025 10-12/2024 1-12/2025 1-12/2024 Net sales 29,685 31,613 101,023 107,514 Change in net sales, % -6.1% 0.9% -6.0% 3.6% EBITA excluding NRI 3,689 5,166 9,597 14,892 EBITA excluding NRI, % 12.4% 16.3% 9.5% 13.9% Non-recurring items (NRI) 0 0 342 0 EBITA 3,689 5,166 9,255 14,892 EBITA, % 12.4% 16.3% 9.2% 13.9% R&D costs 2,762 3,125 11,266 11,379 R&D costs, % of net sales 9.3% 9.9% 11.2% 10.6% Cash flow from operating activities 1,496 6,891 3,885 20,133 Net interest-bearing debt at end of period -20,473 -27,767 -20,473 -27,767 Investments 913 485 2,965 2,218 Return on investment (ROI), % 9.2% 17.4% 9.2% 17.4% Gearing, % -26.1% -33.6% -26.1% -33.6% Earnings per share, EUR 0.22 0.28 0.44 0.76 Earnings per share (diluted), EUR 0.22 0.28 0.44 0.76 Number of shares at the end of the period 14,655,630 14,655,930 14,655,630 14,655,930 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 14,655,630 14,655,930 14,655,680 14,655,930 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 14,655,630 14,659,106 14,656,787 14,660,744



Detection Technology is a global provider of X-ray detector solutions and services for medical, security, and industrial applications. The company's solutions range from sensor components to optimized detector subsystems with ASICs, electronics, mechanics, software, and algorithms. It has sites in Finland, China, France, India, and the US.

