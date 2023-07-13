India's NTPC has launched a tender for 2 GW of pumped storage, with a minimum project size of 200 MW and a minimum storage cycle of six hours. Developers can bid for capacities ranging from 200 MW to 2 GW, and projects can be developed at multiple locations in India. Bidding closes on Aug. 16.From pv magazine India NTPC Renewable Energy has started accepting bids to develop up to 2 GW of pumped hydro energy storage projects anywhere in India. The pumped storage projects must be commissioned within five years from when they are awarded. The commissioning period includes 1.5 to two years for detailed ...

