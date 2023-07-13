The Angolan Ministry of Finance has secured €1.29 billion ($1.44 billion) from Standard Chartered to finance the construction of 48 hybrid PV systems across the provinces of Moxico, Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul, Bie, and Malanje. The new solar infrastructure will provide sustainable electricity to 1 million people.Angola's Ministry of Finance has secured €1.29 billion from Standard Chartered to finance the construction of 48 hybrid PV systems across the Angolan provinces of Moxico, Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul, Bie, and Malanje. The minigrid systems have a combined capacity of 296 MW of solar, with energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...