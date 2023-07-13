Griffin Mining Ltd: Griffin Mining Limited Announces Trading Statement - 13th July

Record Second Quarter Throughput & Zinc Production
HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Griffin Mining Limited ("Griffin" or the "Company") (LSE:GFM)(AIM:GFM) is pleased to announce record production results for the three months to the 30th June 2023.
3 months to 30th June 2023
3 months to 31st March 2023
3 months to 30th June 2022
|Ore mined
Tonnes
366,762
355,742
338,790
|Ore processed
Tonnes
372,804
366,120
329,390
|Zinc in concentrate Produced
Tonnes
14,130
13,965
13,189
|Gold in concentrate produced
Ozs
3,237
4,743
3,504
|Silver in concentrate produced
Ozs
82,829
68,779
79,246
|Lead in concentrate produced
Tonnes
468
230
345
|Average zinc price received per tonne
USD
1,916
2,029
2,886
|Average gold price received per oz
USD
1,841
1,789
1,788
|Average silver price received per oz
USD
18.9
17.7
18.1
|Average lead price received per tonne
USD
2,276
2,407
2,323
Overview
Production has continued to increase at the Caijiaying Mine with record amounts of ore mined and processed and record amounts of zinc metal in concentrate produced in the second quarter of 2023. This equates to an annualised equivalent rate of circa 1.5 million tonnes of ore mined and processed, all of which has been extracted from Zone III.
Whilst Zone II has yet to be brought into production, Zone II development work is ongoing with access underground gained from Zone III, commencement of a new decline into Zone II and construction of a new ventilation shaft being progressed.
Chairman Mladen Ninkov commented, "This is yet another wonderful result from the Caijiaying Mine and its personnel with production continuing to increase despite mining having been in operation for 18 years and significant resources yet to be accessed, including those at Zones II, V and VIII. With minimal inflation in China, costs are being kept under control as operations expand. Only an increasing commodity price profile would complete the final piece of the puzzle for the returns shareholders expect and deserve."
