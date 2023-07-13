Hanna Interpreting Services Ranked as the 17th-Largest Language Services Provider in North America and 61st in the World by Market Research Firm CSA Research

The annual rankings result from the language industry's most comprehensive, large-scale survey of the language services and translation technology market.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Hanna Interpreting Services has been named one of the leading providers of language services worldwide by independent market research firm CSA Research. In its 2023 rankings, based on verified revenues from 2022, Hanna secured the position of the 17th-largest language services provider in North America and the 61st largest position globally.

CSA Top 75 Global Language Service Providers

Badge for CSA Top 75 Global Language Service Providers

The language services and technology industry encompasses a wide array of players, ranging from specialized agencies to global giants. With this prestigious recognition, Hanna solidifies its position as a major contributor to the multi billion-dollar global language services market.

Hanna is a woman and minority-owned business committed to providing efficient and comprehensive language services. Based in the vibrant city of San Diego, California, Hanna is dedicated to providing exceptional language services that bring peace of mind to clients and their customers across the country. With a strong focus on meeting the needs of individuals with Limited English Proficiency, Hanna ensures a seamless experience and language access for all.

Hanna excels in providing seamless interpretation and translation services, offering a wide range of options such as in-person, video, over-the-phone, and written translations. Additionally, the company specializes in ADA remediation, transcription, language assessments, voice-over, and website localization.

Founded in 2010 by mother-and-son duo Jennifer Hanna and Tom Elias Hanna in their garage, Hanna has grown to more than 70 employees, served 1.1 million clients to date in 250+ languages, and has sponsored countless outreach events to serve the local community.

Additionally, so far in 2023, Hanna has also been ranked by the Slator Language Service Provider Index as the #1 On-site Interpretation Provider in California, the 19th-largest provider in the United States, and 68th on the Slator Global Language Service Providers List.

