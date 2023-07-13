The Slovakian authorities are offering €140 million ($156.1 million) in rebates for 2023 to cover up to 50% of the cost of buying and installing solar water heaters, heat pumps, biomass systems, solar-thermal collectors, and PV systems up to 10 kW in size.The Slovak Innovation and Energy Agency (SIEA) launched a new phase of its rebate scheme this month for installations of solar water heaters, PV systems up to 10 kW in size, heat pumps, biomass systems, and solar-thermal collectors. It said the first call for the program for this year will be launched in July, with a total budget of €140 million ...

