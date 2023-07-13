Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.07.2023

13.07.2023 | 11:22
BitMEX launches Guilds, social trading the BitMEX way

13-Jul-2023 / 09:49 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Mahe, Seychelles, July 13th, 2023, Chainwire 
BitMEX, the world's leading crypto derivatives exchange, introduces a brand new concept in social trading for 
professional traders, Guilds. Currently, in ?eta (testing), Guilds is accessible to all BitMEX users - new, existing 
and returning, offering them the opportunity to explore and actively engage with fellow traders. 
Guilds is a dedicated spaces where users can form a Guild with other users, to trade competitively as a collective and 
exchange ideas, insights and trading strategies. The objective of a Guild is to outperform the other ones, and claim a 
coveted top three position on the Guilds Leaderboard, thereby winning a share in the Guild Pot - a weekly prize pool. 
The creation of each Guild is led by its leader, who is also responsible for customising and defining its identity. 
Once the Guild is established, other users can join and converse with each other in a dedicated private chat room 
seamlessly integrated into the trading UI. 
Guilds Leaderboard on BitMEX 
Stephan Lutz, CEO & Group CFO of BitMEX said, "Guilds is not just designed to drive collaboration amongst the BitMEX 
trading community, it stands as a testament to our commitment to helping our traders thrive and recognises the power of 
social trading. By being part of a Guild, we hope that our traders can unlock their full potential by learning from 
their cohort." 
The ?eta launch, introduced on June 29, 2023, has attracted over 230 ?eta testers, with traders earning nearly USD330,000 
in PnL last week. The recent progress achieved by BitMEX marks a significant and encouraging milestone for the company 
as it strives to provide its valued users with an ever-expanding crypto ecosystem that caters to their diverse trading 
needs. 
Lutz continues, "As industry veterans, we understand the expectations and unique requirements of professional traders, 
especially during times when more Wall Street players enter the space and ETF applications are being made more 
accessible by institutions. The initial success of BitMEX's latest offering gives me the confidence in the direction we 
are taking with product development and in our ability to empower and support traders through our comprehensive 
ecosystem." 
Any verified BitMEX user can be a Guild member. They can choose to start a Guild as a leader, or join an existing one, 
in which every Guild can host up to 49 members. Guild leaders must have at least 10,000 BMEX staked and hold the 
authority to manage participants of their own Guild, and if won, the distribution of the Guild Pot. 
More developments will evolve as the community tests Guilds, providing an advanced social trading experience for BitMEX 
users. 
About BitMEX 
BitMEX is the leading crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to 
their needs with low latency, deep liquidity and unmatched reliability. 
Since our founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade safely 
in the knowledge that their funds are secure. So too that they have access to the products and tools they require to be 
profitable. 
BitMEX was also one of the first exchanges to publish their on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. 
The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week - proving assurance that they safely store and segregate the 
funds they are entrusted with. 
For more information on BitMEX, please visit the BitMEX Blog or www.bitmex.com, and follow Discord, Telegram and Twitte 
r. For further inquiries, please contact press@bitmex.com. 
Contact 
CMO 
Ben Usinger 
press@bitmex.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1679479 13-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=95e4dc02da5fa50b834c9942d58a0d94

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1679479&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2023 04:50 ET (08:50 GMT)

