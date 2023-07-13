Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.07.2023 | 12:00
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ProMobi Technologies Private Limited: Scalefusion Introduces OS Update and Upgrade Management for macOS

PUNE, India, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion, its Unified Endpoint Management solution, has announced the launch of the OS Update and Upgrade Management for the Apple macOS.

Scalefusion_Logo

With this feature, IT admins can choose to either directly push the updates and upgrades to the managed devices or enable the end users to update the device at their convenience.

As businesses increasingly rely on digital transformation, installing the latest updates becomes a critical aspect of device provisioning and management. Recognizing the challenges faced by IT administrators in curating, installing and pushing updates and upgrades on macOS devices, Scalefusion has now extended the OS Update and Upgrade Management feature for macOS.

Scalefusion's all-new OS Update and Upgrade Management for macOS revolutionizes the landscape of publishing and managing macOS updates and upgrades. This new feature empowers IT admins to push software updates and upgrades. They can either push the updates directly to the devices or give end users the flexibility to update their devices at their convenience by deferring the software updates.

"We are excited to introduce the OS Update and Upgrade Management for macOS to enable the process of upgrading and updating the macOS version undertaken by IT teams provisioning and managing Mac devices. Our aim is to provide a secure and efficient update management experience, empowering IT admins to easily curate, install and update versions of operating systems with confidence," commented Sriram Kakarala - VP of Products at Scalefusion.

IT admins can leverage the macOS Update and Upgrade Management by Scalefusion to improve the security posture of their organization.

Request a free evaluation of this feature, and set up a demo for Scalefusion UEM here.

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion UEM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS and digital signage, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS, Windows and Linux devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services and others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

Scalefusion on LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846160/1689777/Scalefusion_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scalefusion-introduces-os-update-and-upgrade-management-for-macos-301876459.html

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.