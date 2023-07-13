Nine Additional Ultrasound Innovators Join SAB to Provide Insights and Feedback to Further Improve the Company's Technology Strategy

Verasonics, Inc., the leader in research ultrasound, announced today that it has expanded its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to include nine additional members with valuable expertise in the fields of biomedical engineering and Materials Science. These thought leaders will work closely with the Verasonics leadership team and existing SAB membership to provide external scientific review and insight on existing and emerging technologies, as well as potential research and development programs.

New members of the Scientific Advisory Board are as follows; individual bios can be found on the Verasonics website:

Pierre Belanger, PhD, Ecole de technologie supérieure (ETS) Montréal, Department of Mechanical Engineering Professor

Frederic Cegla, PhD, Imperial College London, Senior Lecturer EPSRC Research Fellow in NDE

Hong Chen, PhD, Washington University, McKelvey School of Engineering Associate Professor

Hyun Dongwoon, PhD, Stanford University, Radiology Pediatric Radiology Instructor

Caterina Gallippi, PhD, Joint UNC, NCSU Department of Biomedical Engineering Professor

Joergen Jensen, PhD, Technical University of Denmark, Department of Health Technology Professor

Matt O'Donnell, PhD, University of Washington, Department of Bioengineering Professor

Jean Provost, PhD, Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal, Department of Engineering Physics Associate Professor

Pengfei Song, PhD, University of Illinois, Electrical Computer Engineering Assistant Professor

"We are honored and privileged to expand our SAB to include this set of renowned and highly accomplished scientific experts," said Jon K. Daigle, President and Chief Executive Officer at Verasonics. "Together, the SAB brings a broad spectrum of knowledge that will allow Verasonics to leverage their depth of expertise to further advance research ultrasound to better assist researchers and developers."

Mr. Daigle added, "Our team would also like to thank Dr. James Greenleaf, Mayo Clinic, for his tremendous contributions to the SAB and Verasonics since 2018." Dr. Greenleaf retired from the Verasonics SAB at the end of 2022.

About Verasonics, Inc. Verasonics is a privately held company founded in 2001, with headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, USA. Verasonics is the leader in research ultrasound and is focused on providing researchers and developers with the most advanced and flexible tools enabling them to develop new algorithms and products used in biomedical ultrasound, Materials Science, earth sciences, and the physics of acoustics and ultrasonics. Verasonics also licenses its technology to companies for use in their commercial products. Researchers across the globe use Verasonics product solutions to advance the art and science of ultrasound through their own research efforts. Learn more by visiting the Verasonics website or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713030747/en/

Contacts:

Verasonics, Inc.

Toni Baumann

T: 425-998-9836

E: tonibaumann@verasonics.com