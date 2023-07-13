Regulatory News:

In accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, ID Logistics Group (Paris:IDL) today increased by one million euros the resources allocated to the liquidity agreement concluded with ODDO BHF SCA.

After this increase in the cash amount allocated to the liquidity agreement, the resources available are as follows as of July 13, 2023:

3,698 ID Logistics Group shares

€1,850,523.50 in cash

About ID Logistics Group :

ID Logistics, managed by Eric Hémar, is an international contract logistics group with revenue of €2.5 billion in 2022. ID Logistics manages 375 sites across 18 countries representing more than 8 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 30,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, e-commerce and consumer goods, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is today resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

