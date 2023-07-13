Loopio and CENTRL Announce Integration Partnership to Accelerate the Investment Due Diligence Process

The integration brings the power of Loopio's centralized library into CENTRL's DD360 due diligence platform

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Loopio, the leading response management platform, and CENTRL, the popular automation platform for risk management and due diligence, have announced an integration that enables investment fund managers to answer due diligence questionnaires (DDQs) using their Loopio content within CENTRL's DD360 platform.

The investment due diligence process is complex and time-consuming, requiring fund managers to respond to hundreds of questions from potential investors, regulators, and auditors. Generally, multiple stakeholders are involved in collaborating and reviewing the responses, and a delay or an error in the process can result in lost opportunities, reputational damage, or regulatory penalties.

The integration between Loopio and CENTRL's AI platform, DD360, will simplify and accelerate the investment due diligence process from end to end. It will enable fund managers to:

Reduce their time to respond by accessing relevant, vetted answers from Loopio's centralized content library within CENTRL's DD360 DDQ response workflows

Streamline internal collaboration by commenting, assigning, and resolving issues for a single response, or updating library entries for future DDQs

Reduce organizational risk by ensuring consistency and accuracy of content with automated review and approval cycles, and maintaining a comprehensive audit trail

"By partnering with CENTRL, we are able to provide our customers with a seamless solution to streamline the DDQ process for both issuers and respondents," says Zak Hemraj, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Loopio. "With automated workflows and library management, fund managers can now use their best, vetted answers to reduce risk and shorten the time it takes to respond to their investors."

"We are thrilled to partner with Loopio," says Sanjeev Dheer, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of CENTRL. "Our integration will enhance the value proposition of our DD360 platform by enabling fund managers to leverage Loopio's powerful content library and automation capabilities. This will result in a faster, easier, and more secure due diligence process for both fund managers and investors."

About Loopio:

Loopio's response management platform helps companies streamline their response process for RFPs, DDQs, Security Questionnaires, and any sales request that comes their way. Currently serving over 1,300 world-leading organizations, Loopio enables sales and proposal teams to respond faster, improve response accuracy, and win more business.

To learn more about Loopio, visit loopio.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About CENTRL:

CENTRL is an AI-powered third-party risk and diligence platform used by some of the largest global banks, asset allocators, and wealth management firms across the U.S., Europe, and APAC to automate the oversight and diligence of external managers, sub-advisors, custodians, and service providers.

CENTRL's platform delivers significant operational efficiencies and enhanced risk management through its AI-powered Smart Evaluation process, deep workflow automation, analytics, and centralized document management. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, CENTRL has regional offices in New York, India, Australia, and the UK. For more information, visit Centrl.ai.

Contact Information:

Sara Stratton

Senior Brand Communications Manager

sara.stratton@loopio.com

SOURCE: Loopio

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/765820/Loopio-and-CENTRL-Announce-Integration-Partnership-to-Accelerate-the-Investment-Due-Diligence-Process