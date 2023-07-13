Michelle Varkey Joins Nemphos Braue as Corporate Associate, Amplifies Legal Team at Law Firm Founded by George Nemphos and Tim Braue

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Bringing experience from large law firms, corporations, hospitals, and state and local organizations, Michelle Varkey joins Nemphos Braue LLC as its newest Corporate Associate. Michelle is the latest addition to the growing law office of Nemphos Braue, the premier corporate boutique law firm based in the Mid-Atlantic, specializing in mergers and acquisitions, private equity, venture capital and independent sponsors, startups and entrepreneurial law. Michelle will be based in the Baltimore office.

Michelle Varkey, Corporate Associate at Nemphos Braue

Nemphos Braue welcomes Corporate Associate Michelle Varkey to the team.

Michelle will work with clients in a number of legal areas. She specializes in corporate transactional matters such as mergers and acquisitions and capital raises, as well as corporate governance, consulting, and operating agreements, and intellectual property matters such as licensing and branding, trademark searches and patent strategies.

Her in-depth knowledge of corporate and business law will provide clients with guidance and support in areas that include legal due diligence, board and company bylaws, shareholder resolutions, and employment contracts. She previously handled matters in both cannabis and healthcare, assisting multiple-sized clients, and has supported general counsel efforts in the technology industry.

"From neuroscience and hands-on healthcare experience to corporate legal matters in areas ranging from technology and cannabis to healthcare and intellectual property, Michelle brings a business-minded approach that benefits our growing client base," said Managing Member George Nemphos.

"Bringing on Michelle underscores our focus on building trusted relationships and providing a boutique level of service that our clients have come to know from our firm," said Member and Co-founder Tim Braue. "We wouldn't have it any other way."

Michelle is currently admitted to the bar in New York.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in neuroscience from the University of Pittsburgh. Before going to law school, Michelle spent time working in a hospital, directly supporting doctors, documenting appropriate medical coding, and speaking with patients about their care, while also tutoring students in science and math. She then went on to earn her Juris Doctor from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in New York.

ABOUT NEMPHOS BRAUE LLC

Founded in 2016 by George Nemphos and Tim Braue, Nemphos Braue LLC is an innovative law firm committed to driving legal and business value for clients by fostering true strategic partnerships. Combining big firm expertise with the flexibility and creativity of a boutique practice, Nemphos Braue attorneys are proven in all areas of corporate and business law and have expertise in industries ranging from technology, food and beverage and health care to real estate, manufacturing and telecommunications. Its subsidiary, Old Line Government Affairs, LLC, represents clients on complex matters before executive and legislative branches of state and local government. | nemphosbraue.com

