Romanian utility Electrica SA has launched a tender for a 12 MW solar project. Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors have until July 27 to submit their offers.Romanian power utility Electrica SA has launched a tender for a 12 MW solar power plant in Vulturul, Romania, through a special purpose vehicle, Green Energy Consultancy & Investments S.R.L. Interested EPC contractors have until July 27 to submit offers. "We are looking for bidders with proven experience in the EPC system of PV projects who can deliver high quality results in a timely manner and in accordance with our ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...